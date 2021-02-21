Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 9 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 25. Runde:

Freitag, 19.02.2021                                  
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leeds United      1:0 (0:0)
Samstag, 20.02.2021                                  
Southampton - Chelsea                       1:1 (1:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                      
Burnley - West Bromwich                     0:0      
Liverpool - Everton                         0:2 (0:1)
Fulham - Sheffield United                   1:0 (0:0)
Sonntag, 21.02.2021                                  
West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur                2:1 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Leicester City                1:2 (0:2)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                              
Arsenal - Manchester City                 17.30      
Manchester United - Newcastle United      20.00      
Montag, 22.02.2021                                   
Brighton and Hove Albion - Crystal Palace 21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          24 17  5  2 49:15  34 56 
 2. Leicester City           25 15  4  6 44:27  17 49 
 3. Manchester United        24 13  7  4 50:31  19 46 
 4. West Ham                 25 13  6  6 39:29  10 45 
 5. Chelsea                  25 12  7  6 41:25  16 43 
 6. Liverpool                25 11  7  7 45:34  11 40 
 7. Everton                  24 12  4  8 37:33   4 40 
 8. Aston Villa              23 11  3  9 37:26  11 36 
 9. Tottenham Hotspur        24 10  6  8 37:27  10 36 
10. Arsenal                  24 10  4 10 31:25   6 34 
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers  25  9  6 10 26:32  -6 33 
12. Leeds United             24 10  2 12 40:43  -3 32 
13. Southampton              24  8  6 10 31:40  -9 30 
14. Crystal Palace           24  8  5 11 27:42 -15 29 
15. Burnley                  25  7  7 11 18:30 -12 28 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 24  5 11  8 25:30  -5 26 
17. Newcastle United         24  7  4 13 25:40 -15 25 
18. Fulham                   25  4 10 11 21:32 -11 22 
19. West Bromwich            25  2  8 15 19:55 -36 14 
20. Sheffield United         25  3  2 20 15:41 -26 11

