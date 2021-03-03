Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 9 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 29. Runde:
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 Manchester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 4:1 (1:0) Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Burnley - Leicester City 1:1 (1:1) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Sheffield United - Aston Villa 1:0 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Manchester United 0:0 Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 West Bromwich - Everton 19.00 Liverpool - Chelsea 21.15 Freitag, 19.03.2021 Fulham - Leeds United 21.00 Samstag, 20.03.2021 Brighton and Hove Albion - Newcastle United 16.00 Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton verschoben Sonntag, 21.03.2021 West Ham - Arsenal 16.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 27 20 5 2 56:17 39 65 2. Manchester United 27 14 9 4 53:32 21 51 3. Leicester City 27 15 5 7 46:31 15 50 4. West Ham 26 13 6 7 40:31 9 45 5. Chelsea 26 12 8 6 41:25 16 44 6. Liverpool 26 12 7 7 47:34 13 43 7. Everton 25 13 4 8 38:33 5 43 8. Tottenham Hotspur 25 11 6 8 41:27 14 39 9. Aston Villa 25 12 3 10 38:27 11 39 10. Arsenal 26 11 4 11 34:27 7 37 11. Leeds United 26 11 2 13 43:44 -1 35 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 9 7 11 28:37 -9 34 13. Crystal Palace 27 9 7 11 29:43 -14 34 14. Southampton 26 8 6 12 31:44 -13 30 15. Burnley 27 7 8 12 19:35 -16 29 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26 5 11 10 26:33 -7 26 17. Newcastle United 26 7 5 14 27:44 -17 26 18. Fulham 26 4 11 11 21:32 -11 23 19. West Bromwich 26 3 8 15 20:55 -35 17 20. Sheffield United 27 4 2 21 16:43 -27 14