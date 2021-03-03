Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 9 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 29. Runde:

Dienstag, 02.03.2021                                        
Manchester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers          4:1 (1:0)
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021                                        
Burnley - Leicester City                           1:1 (1:1)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                                     
Sheffield United - Aston Villa                     1:0 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - Manchester United                 0:0      
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021                                      
West Bromwich - Everton                          19.00      
Liverpool - Chelsea                              21.15      
Freitag, 19.03.2021                                         
Fulham - Leeds United                            21.00      
Samstag, 20.03.2021                                         
Brighton and Hove Albion - Newcastle United      16.00      
Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton             verschoben      
Sonntag, 21.03.2021                                         
West Ham - Arsenal                               16.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          27 20  5  2 56:17  39 65 
 2. Manchester United        27 14  9  4 53:32  21 51 
 3. Leicester City           27 15  5  7 46:31  15 50 
 4. West Ham                 26 13  6  7 40:31   9 45 
 5. Chelsea                  26 12  8  6 41:25  16 44 
 6. Liverpool                26 12  7  7 47:34  13 43 
 7. Everton                  25 13  4  8 38:33   5 43 
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        25 11  6  8 41:27  14 39 
 9. Aston Villa              25 12  3 10 38:27  11 39 
10. Arsenal                  26 11  4 11 34:27   7 37 
11. Leeds United             26 11  2 13 43:44  -1 35 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  27  9  7 11 28:37  -9 34 
13. Crystal Palace           27  9  7 11 29:43 -14 34 
14. Southampton              26  8  6 12 31:44 -13 30 
15. Burnley                  27  7  8 12 19:35 -16 29 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26  5 11 10 26:33  -7 26 
17. Newcastle United         26  7  5 14 27:44 -17 26 
18. Fulham                   26  4 11 11 21:32 -11 23 
19. West Bromwich            26  3  8 15 20:55 -35 17 
20. Sheffield United         27  4  2 21 16:43 -27 14

