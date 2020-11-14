Fußball: Ergebnisse Nations League 2 - Ligen C und D

Fußball-Ergebnisse der Nations League vom Samstag:
Liga C/Gruppe 1 - 5. Runde:
Samstag, 14.11.2020 Zypern - Luxemburg 2:1 (1:1) Aserbaidschan - Montenegro 0:0
Tabelle:
1. Montenegro 5 3 1 1 6:2 4 10 2. Luxemburg 5 3 0 2 7:5 2 9 3. Aserbaidschan 5 1 2 2 2:4 -2 5 4. Zypern 5 1 1 3 2:6 -4 4
Nächste Runde:
Dienstag, 17.11.2020 Luxemburg - Aserbaidschan 20.45 Montenegro - Zypern 20.45
Liga D/Gruppe 1 - 5. Runde:
Samstag, 14.11.2020 Malta - Andorra 3:1 (0:1) Lettland - Färöer 1:1 (0:0)
Tabelle:
1. Färöer 5 3 2 0 8:4 4 11 2. Malta 5 2 2 1 7:5 2 8 3. Lettland 5 0 4 1 3:4 -1 4 4. Andorra 5 0 2 3 1:6 -5 2
Nächste Runde:
Dienstag, 17.11.2020 Andorra - Lettland 20.45 Malta - Färöer 20.45