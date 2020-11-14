Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Fußball: Ergebnisse Nations League 2 - Ligen C und D

Fußball-Ergebnisse der Nations League vom Samstag:

Liga C/Gruppe 1 - 5. Runde:

Samstag, 14.11.2020                 
Zypern - Luxemburg         2:1 (1:1)
Aserbaidschan - Montenegro 0:0

Tabelle:

1. Montenegro    5 3 1 1 6:2  4 10 
2. Luxemburg     5 3 0 2 7:5  2  9 
3. Aserbaidschan 5 1 2 2 2:4 -2  5 
4. Zypern        5 1 1 3 2:6 -4  4

Nächste Runde:

Dienstag, 17.11.2020            
Luxemburg - Aserbaidschan 20.45 
Montenegro - Zypern       20.45

Liga D/Gruppe 1 - 5. Runde:

Samstag, 14.11.2020          
Malta - Andorra     3:1 (0:1)
Lettland - Färöer   1:1 (0:0)

Tabelle:

1. Färöer   5 3 2 0 8:4  4 11 
2. Malta    5 2 2 1 7:5  2  8 
3. Lettland 5 0 4 1 3:4 -1  4 
4. Andorra  5 0 2 3 1:6 -5  2

Nächste Runde:

Dienstag, 17.11.2020       
Andorra - Lettland   20.45 
Malta - Färöer       20.45

