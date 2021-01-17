Fußball: Ergebnisse und Tabelle Tipico-Bundesliga - Nachtrag/7. Runde

Fußball-Ergebnis der Bundesliga - Nachtragsspiel der 7. Runde - vom Sonntag:
Sonntag, 17.01.2021 WAC - SK Sturm Graz 0:0
Tabelle:
1. Red Bull Salzburg 12 8 1 3 39:15 24 25 2. SK Sturm Graz 12 7 4 1 22:5 17 25 3. LASK Linz 12 7 3 2 24:10 14 24 4. Rapid Wien 12 7 3 2 26:17 9 24 5. WSG Tirol 12 5 2 5 18:17 1 17 6. WAC 12 5 2 5 22:24 -2 17 7. SKN St. Pölten 12 4 3 5 23:23 0 15 8. TSV Hartberg 12 3 5 4 14:23 -9 14 9. SV Ried 12 4 1 7 17:28 -11 13 10. Austria Wien 12 2 5 5 12:18 -6 11 11. SCR Altach 12 2 2 8 11:27 -16 8 12. FC Admira 12 2 1 9 12:33 -21 7
Nächste Spiele:
Freitag, 22.01.2021 Rapid Wien - SK Sturm Graz 19.00 Samstag, 23.01.2021 SKN St. Pölten - FC Admira 17.00 WAC - TSV Hartberg 17.00 SV Ried - Austria Wien 17.00 Sonntag, 24.01.2021 SCR Altach - Red Bull Salzburg 14.30 LASK Linz - WSG Tirol 17.00