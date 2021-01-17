Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Ergebnisse und Tabelle Tipico-Bundesliga - Nachtrag/7. Runde

Fußball-Ergebnis der Bundesliga - Nachtragsspiel der 7. Runde - vom Sonntag:

Sonntag, 17.01.2021     
WAC - SK Sturm Graz 0:0

Tabelle:

 1. Red Bull Salzburg 12 8 1 3 39:15  24 25 
 2. SK Sturm Graz     12 7 4 1  22:5  17 25 
 3. LASK Linz         12 7 3 2 24:10  14 24 
 4. Rapid Wien        12 7 3 2 26:17   9 24 
 5. WSG Tirol         12 5 2 5 18:17   1 17 
 6. WAC               12 5 2 5 22:24  -2 17 
 7. SKN St. Pölten    12 4 3 5 23:23   0 15 
 8. TSV Hartberg      12 3 5 4 14:23  -9 14 
 9. SV Ried           12 4 1 7 17:28 -11 13 
10. Austria Wien      12 2 5 5 12:18  -6 11 
11. SCR Altach        12 2 2 8 11:27 -16  8 
12. FC Admira         12 2 1 9 12:33 -21  7

Nächste Spiele:

Freitag, 22.01.2021                  
Rapid Wien - SK Sturm Graz     19.00 
Samstag, 23.01.2021                  
SKN St. Pölten - FC Admira     17.00 
WAC - TSV Hartberg             17.00 
SV Ried - Austria Wien         17.00 
Sonntag, 24.01.2021                  
SCR Altach - Red Bull Salzburg 14.30 
LASK Linz - WSG Tirol          17.00

