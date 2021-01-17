Fußball: Toto-Ergebnisse Runde 2B

Ergebnisse der Toto-Runde 2B vom Samstag:
1 RZ Pellets WAC - SK Sturm Graz 0:0 X 2 VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig 2:2 X 3 VfB Stuttgart - B. Mönchengladbach 2:2 X 4 1. FC Köln - Hertha BSC 0:0 X 5 Werder Bremen - FC Augsburg 2:0 1 6 FC Heidenheim - SV Darmstadt 98 3:0 1 7 Holstein Kiel - Karlsruher SC 2:3 2 8 FC Liverpool - Manchester United 0:0 X 9 Aston Villa - FC Everton Ersatztipp 1 10 Leicester City - FC Southampton 2:0 1 11 Leeds United - Brighton & Hove A. 0:1 2 12 Cardiff City - Norwich City 1:2 2 13 Bristol City - Preston North End 2:0 1 14 Nottingham Forest - FC Millwall 3:1 1 15 FC Barnsley - Swansea City 0:2 2 16 Inter Mailand - Juventus Turin 2:0 1 17 FC Torino - Spezia Calcio 0:0 X 18 Sampdoria Genua - Udinese Calcio 2:1 1 Spiele 1 bis 5: Torwette, Fixspiele Spiele 6 bis 18: Wahlspiele (Ohne Gewähr)