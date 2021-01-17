Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Shopping 24
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien wolkig -2º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
newsfeed

Fußball: Toto-Ergebnisse Runde 2B

Teilen Twittern

Ergebnisse der Toto-Runde 2B vom Samstag:

1 RZ Pellets WAC - SK Sturm Graz               0:0      X
2 VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig                   2:2      X
3 VfB Stuttgart - B. Mönchengladbach           2:2      X
4 1. FC Köln - Hertha BSC                      0:0      X
5 Werder Bremen - FC Augsburg                  2:0      1

6 FC Heidenheim - SV Darmstadt 98              3:0      1
7 Holstein Kiel - Karlsruher SC                2:3      2
8 FC Liverpool - Manchester United             0:0      X
9 Aston Villa - FC Everton                  Ersatztipp  1
10 Leicester City - FC Southampton             2:0      1
11 Leeds United - Brighton & Hove A.           0:1      2
12 Cardiff City - Norwich City                 1:2      2
13 Bristol City - Preston North End            2:0      1
14 Nottingham Forest - FC Millwall             3:1      1
15 FC Barnsley - Swansea City                  0:2      2
16 Inter Mailand - Juventus Turin              2:0      1
17 FC Torino - Spezia Calcio                   0:0      X
18 Sampdoria Genua - Udinese Calcio            2:1      1

Spiele 1 bis 5: Torwette, Fixspiele
Spiele 6 bis 18: Wahlspiele

(Ohne Gewähr)

Die Top-Stories von oe24

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden