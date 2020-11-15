Golf: Ergebnisse 84. US Masters - Johnson gewann, Wiesberger 58.

Endstand des 84. US Masters der Golfer (11,5 Mio. Dollar/Par 72) in Augusta/Georgia vom Sonntag:
1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 268 Schläge (65/70/65/68) - 2. Cameron Smith (AUS) 273 (67/68/69/69) und Im Sung-jae (KOR) 273 (66/70/68/69) - 4. Justin Thomas (USA) 276 (66/69/71/70) - 5. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 277 (75/66/67/69) und Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 277 (65/73/67/72) - 7. Brooks Koepka (USA) 278 (70/69/69/70), Jon Rahm (ESP) 278 (69/66/72/71) und C.T. Pan (TPE) 278 (70/66/74/68). Weiter: 34. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 286 (70/74/69/73) - 38. Tiger Woods (USA/TV) 287 (68/71/72/76) - 58. Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 294 (71/72/78/73).