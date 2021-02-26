Handball: Ergebnis spusu Liga, Hauptrunde - 16. Runde/Bregenz gewann

Handball-Ergebnis spusu Liga - Hauptrunde - 16. Runde:
Freitag, 26.02.2021 SC Ferlach - Bregenz Handball 21:33 (13:14) Samstag, 27.02.2021 HC Linz - UHK Krems 18.00 HC Hard - HSG Bärnbach/Köflach 18.00 SG Westwien - HSG Graz 19.00 Fivers Margareten - Schwaz HB 19.30
Tabelle:
1. Schwaz HB 16 13 2 1 461:418 43 28 2. Fivers Margareten 16 13 0 3 506:452 54 26 3. HC Hard 17 10 1 6 472:453 19 21 4. UHK Krems 17 9 1 7 493:459 34 19 5. SC Ferlach 17 7 3 7 450:459 -9 17 6. Bregenz Handball 18 7 1 10 480:474 6 15 7. SG Westwien 14 5 4 5 354:364 -10 14 8. HSG Bärnbach/Köflach 15 6 0 9 397:423 -26 12 9. HC Linz 16 2 2 12 402:451 -49 6 10. HSG Graz 16 2 0 14 453:515 -62 4