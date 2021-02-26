Alles zu oe24Plus
Handball: Ergebnis spusu Liga, Hauptrunde - 16. Runde/Bregenz gewann

Handball-Ergebnis spusu Liga - Hauptrunde - 16. Runde:

Freitag, 26.02.2021                         
SC Ferlach - Bregenz Handball  21:33 (13:14)
Samstag, 27.02.2021                         
HC Linz - UHK Krems            18.00        
HC Hard - HSG Bärnbach/Köflach 18.00        
SG Westwien - HSG Graz         19.00        
Fivers Margareten - Schwaz HB  19.30

Tabelle:

 1. Schwaz HB            16 13 2  1 461:418  43 28 
 2. Fivers Margareten    16 13 0  3 506:452  54 26 
 3. HC Hard              17 10 1  6 472:453  19 21 
 4. UHK Krems            17  9 1  7 493:459  34 19 
 5. SC Ferlach           17  7 3  7 450:459  -9 17 
 6. Bregenz Handball     18  7 1 10 480:474   6 15 
 7. SG Westwien          14  5 4  5 354:364 -10 14 
 8. HSG Bärnbach/Köflach 15  6 0  9 397:423 -26 12 
 9. HC Linz              16  2 2 12 402:451 -49  6 
10. HSG Graz             16  2 0 14 453:515 -62  4

