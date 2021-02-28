Alles zu oe24Plus
Kärnten-BM-Resultate 4 Villach 20201

---------------------------------------------------------------------
AKTUALISIERUNGS-HINWEIS
Neu: Briefwahl ausgezählt, Ergebnis komplett
---------------------------------------------------------------------

Das Ergebnis der Bürgermeisterwahl in Villach inkl. Briefwahl:

BM 2021             BM 2015

                   Stimmen  +/- St.    Stimmen
                      %      +/- %        %   

----------------------------------------------
WBE                 49.758   +1.022     48.736
----------------------------------------------
ABG                 26.648   -2.944     29.592
BET                 53,56%   -7,16%     60,72%
----------------------------------------------
GÜL                 25.544   -2.635     28.179
                    95,86%   +0,63%     95,23%

==============================================
Albel/SPÖ           15.390     -239     15.629
                    60,25%   +4,79%     55,46%
----------------------------------------------
Spanring/ÖVP         3.276   -3.670      6.946
                    12,82%  -11,83%     24,65%
----------------------------------------------
Baumann/FPÖ          3.878     +460      3.418
                    15,18%   +3,05%     12,13%
----------------------------------------------
Schautzer/GRÜNE        966     -617      1.583
                     3,78%   -1,84%      5,62%
----------------------------------------------
Zebedin/NEOS           215      -90        305
                     0,84%   -0,24%      1,08%
----------------------------------------------
Dobernig/ERDE        1.331                n.k.
                     5,21%             
----------------------------------------------
Fantur/UNS             208                n.k.
                     0,81%             
----------------------------------------------
Kanalz/VFM             280                n.k.
                     1,10%             
----------------------------------------------
Krainer/DMÖ           n.k.                 298
                                         1,06%
----------------------------------------------


SPÖ: Albel Günther
ÖVP: Spanring Katharina (BM 2015: Weidinger Peter)
FPÖ: Baumann Erwin
GRÜNE: Schautzer Sabina
NEOS: Zebedin Bernhard (BM 2015: Stechauner Bernd)
ERDE: Dobernig Gerald/Verantwortung Erde - Global Denken, Lokal
    Handeln
UNS: Fantur Roman/UNS - Liste Fantur
VFM: Kanalz Manuel/Vision Freiheit & Menschlichkeit
DMÖ: Krainer Andrea

