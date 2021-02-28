Kärnten-BM-Resultate 4 Villach 20201

--------------------------------------------------------------------- AKTUALISIERUNGS-HINWEIS Neu: Briefwahl ausgezählt, Ergebnis komplett ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Das Ergebnis der Bürgermeisterwahl in Villach inkl. Briefwahl:
BM 2021 BM 2015 Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen % +/- % % ---------------------------------------------- WBE 49.758 +1.022 48.736 ---------------------------------------------- ABG 26.648 -2.944 29.592 BET 53,56% -7,16% 60,72% ---------------------------------------------- GÜL 25.544 -2.635 28.179 95,86% +0,63% 95,23% ============================================== Albel/SPÖ 15.390 -239 15.629 60,25% +4,79% 55,46% ---------------------------------------------- Spanring/ÖVP 3.276 -3.670 6.946 12,82% -11,83% 24,65% ---------------------------------------------- Baumann/FPÖ 3.878 +460 3.418 15,18% +3,05% 12,13% ---------------------------------------------- Schautzer/GRÜNE 966 -617 1.583 3,78% -1,84% 5,62% ---------------------------------------------- Zebedin/NEOS 215 -90 305 0,84% -0,24% 1,08% ---------------------------------------------- Dobernig/ERDE 1.331 n.k. 5,21% ---------------------------------------------- Fantur/UNS 208 n.k. 0,81% ---------------------------------------------- Kanalz/VFM 280 n.k. 1,10% ---------------------------------------------- Krainer/DMÖ n.k. 298 1,06% ---------------------------------------------- SPÖ: Albel Günther ÖVP: Spanring Katharina (BM 2015: Weidinger Peter) FPÖ: Baumann Erwin GRÜNE: Schautzer Sabina NEOS: Zebedin Bernhard (BM 2015: Stechauner Bernd) ERDE: Dobernig Gerald/Verantwortung Erde - Global Denken, Lokal Handeln UNS: Fantur Roman/UNS - Liste Fantur VFM: Kanalz Manuel/Vision Freiheit & Menschlichkeit DMÖ: Krainer Andrea