  Newsfeed
Uhr

Kärnten-BM-Resultate 4 Villach (ohne Briefwahl) 20201

Vorläufiges Ergebnis der Bürgermeister-Wahl in Villach - noch ohne Briefwahl. Diese wird morgen, Montag, ausgezählt.

                   BM 2021             BM 2015

                   Stimmen  +/- St.    Stimmen
                      %      +/- %        %   

----------------------------------------------
WBE                 49.758   +1.022     48.736
----------------------------------------------
ABG                 27.761   -1.831     29.592
BET                 55,79%   -4,93%     60,72%
----------------------------------------------
GÜL                 15.836  -12.343     28.179
                    57,04%  -38,19%     95,23%

==============================================
Albel/SPÖ            9.319   -6.310     15.629
                    58,85%   +3,39%     55,46%
----------------------------------------------
Spanring/ÖVP         1.935   -5.011      6.946
                    12,22%  -12,43%     24,65%
----------------------------------------------
Baumann/FPÖ          2.811     -607      3.418
                    17,75%   +5,62%     12,13%
----------------------------------------------
Schautzer/GRÜNE        532   -1.051      1.583
                     3,36%   -2,26%      5,62%
----------------------------------------------
Zebedin/NEOS           110     -195        305
                     0,69%   -0,39%      1,08%
----------------------------------------------
Dobernig/ERDE          793                n.k.
                     5,01%             
----------------------------------------------
Fantur/UNS             133                n.k.
                     0,84%             
----------------------------------------------
Kanalz/VFM             203                n.k.
                     1,28%             
----------------------------------------------
Krainer/DMÖ           n.k.                 298
                                         1,06%
----------------------------------------------


SPÖ: Albel Günther
ÖVP: Spanring Katharina (BM 2015: Weidinger Peter)
FPÖ: Baumann Erwin
GRÜNE: Schautzer Sabina
NEOS: Zebedin Bernhard (BM 2015: Stechauner Bernd)
ERDE: Dobernig Gerald/Verantwortung Erde - Global Denken, Lokal
    Handeln
UNS: Fantur Roman/UNS - Liste Fantur
VFM: Kanalz Manuel/Vision Freiheit & Menschlichkeit
DMÖ: Krainer Andrea

