Kärnten-BM-Resultate 4 Villach (ohne Briefwahl) 20201

Vorläufiges Ergebnis der Bürgermeister-Wahl in Villach - noch ohne Briefwahl. Diese wird morgen, Montag, ausgezählt.
BM 2021 BM 2015 Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen % +/- % % ---------------------------------------------- WBE 49.758 +1.022 48.736 ---------------------------------------------- ABG 27.761 -1.831 29.592 BET 55,79% -4,93% 60,72% ---------------------------------------------- GÜL 15.836 -12.343 28.179 57,04% -38,19% 95,23% ============================================== Albel/SPÖ 9.319 -6.310 15.629 58,85% +3,39% 55,46% ---------------------------------------------- Spanring/ÖVP 1.935 -5.011 6.946 12,22% -12,43% 24,65% ---------------------------------------------- Baumann/FPÖ 2.811 -607 3.418 17,75% +5,62% 12,13% ---------------------------------------------- Schautzer/GRÜNE 532 -1.051 1.583 3,36% -2,26% 5,62% ---------------------------------------------- Zebedin/NEOS 110 -195 305 0,69% -0,39% 1,08% ---------------------------------------------- Dobernig/ERDE 793 n.k. 5,01% ---------------------------------------------- Fantur/UNS 133 n.k. 0,84% ---------------------------------------------- Kanalz/VFM 203 n.k. 1,28% ---------------------------------------------- Krainer/DMÖ n.k. 298 1,06% ---------------------------------------------- SPÖ: Albel Günther ÖVP: Spanring Katharina (BM 2015: Weidinger Peter) FPÖ: Baumann Erwin GRÜNE: Schautzer Sabina NEOS: Zebedin Bernhard (BM 2015: Stechauner Bernd) ERDE: Dobernig Gerald/Verantwortung Erde - Global Denken, Lokal Handeln UNS: Fantur Roman/UNS - Liste Fantur VFM: Kanalz Manuel/Vision Freiheit & Menschlichkeit DMÖ: Krainer Andrea