Kärnten-BM-Resultate 7 Arnoldstein 20702

Arnoldstein (APA) -

                  BM 2021             BM 2015

                  Stimmen  +/- St.    Stimmen
                     %      +/- %        %   

---------------------------------------------
WBE                 5.698      +25      5.673
---------------------------------------------
ABG                 3.403     -331      3.734
BET                59,72%   -6,10%     65,82%
---------------------------------------------
GÜL                 3.200     -353      3.553
                   94,03%   -1,12%     95,15%

=============================================
Antolitsch/SPÖ      2.189     -471      2.660
                   68,41%   -6,46%     74,87%
---------------------------------------------
Fertala/ÖVP           694     +232        462
                   21,69%   +8,69%     13,00%
---------------------------------------------
Standner/FPÖ          317     -114        431
                    9,91%   -2,22%     12,13%
---------------------------------------------


SPÖ: Antolitsch Reinhard (BM 2015: Kessler Erich)
ÖVP: Fertala Gerd
FPÖ: Standner Wolfgang (BM 2015: Peissl Robert)

