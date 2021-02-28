Kärnten-BM-Resultate 7 Arnoldstein 20702

Arnoldstein (APA) -
BM 2021 BM 2015 Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen % +/- % % --------------------------------------------- WBE 5.698 +25 5.673 --------------------------------------------- ABG 3.403 -331 3.734 BET 59,72% -6,10% 65,82% --------------------------------------------- GÜL 3.200 -353 3.553 94,03% -1,12% 95,15% ============================================= Antolitsch/SPÖ 2.189 -471 2.660 68,41% -6,46% 74,87% --------------------------------------------- Fertala/ÖVP 694 +232 462 21,69% +8,69% 13,00% --------------------------------------------- Standner/FPÖ 317 -114 431 9,91% -2,22% 12,13% --------------------------------------------- SPÖ: Antolitsch Reinhard (BM 2015: Kessler Erich) ÖVP: Fertala Gerd FPÖ: Standner Wolfgang (BM 2015: Peissl Robert)