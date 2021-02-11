Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Ski-WM Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gewinnspiele Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Shopping 24
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien stark bewölkt -3º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Ski-WM: Steckbrief von Super-G-Goldmedaillengewinner Kriechmayr

Teilen Twittern

Steckbrief von Vincent Kriechmayr, der am Donnerstag bei den Alpinen Ski-Weltmeisterschaften in Cortina d'Ampezzo die Goldmedaille im Super-G gewonnen hat:

Vincent KRIECHMAYR (29)
Geboren: 1. Oktober 1991 in Linz
Wohnort: Linz
Verein: TVN Wels
 Größte Erfolge:
WM (1/1/1):
 Gold Super-G Cortina 2021
 Silber Super-G Aare 2019
 Bronze Abfahrt Aare 2019 
 5. Super-G, 8. Kombination St. Moritz 2017
Olympia: 6. Super-G. 7. Abfahrt Pyeongchang 2018
Weltcup: 8 Siege (6 Super-G, 2 Abfahrt)
Junioren-WM: Silber Riesentorlauf Crans Montana 2011
Europacup: 3 Siege
           Kombinations-Gesamtsieger 2011/12

Mehr dazu

Die Top-Stories von oe24

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden