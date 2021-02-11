Ski-WM: Steckbrief von Super-G-Goldmedaillengewinner Kriechmayr

Steckbrief von Vincent Kriechmayr, der am Donnerstag bei den Alpinen Ski-Weltmeisterschaften in Cortina d'Ampezzo die Goldmedaille im Super-G gewonnen hat:
Vincent KRIECHMAYR (29) Geboren: 1. Oktober 1991 in Linz Wohnort: Linz Verein: TVN Wels Größte Erfolge: WM (1/1/1): Gold Super-G Cortina 2021 Silber Super-G Aare 2019 Bronze Abfahrt Aare 2019 5. Super-G, 8. Kombination St. Moritz 2017 Olympia: 6. Super-G. 7. Abfahrt Pyeongchang 2018 Weltcup: 8 Siege (6 Super-G, 2 Abfahrt) Junioren-WM: Silber Riesentorlauf Crans Montana 2011 Europacup: 3 Siege Kombinations-Gesamtsieger 2011/12