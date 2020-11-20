Tennis: Ergebnisse ATP Finals 1 - Pavic/Soares siegten in Melzer-Pool

Ergebnisse der mit insgesamt 5,7 Millionen Dollar dotierten ATP Finals in London vom Freitag:
ATP Finals LONDON (5,7 Mio. Dollar, Hart) - Doppel - Gruppe "Bob Bryan": Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares (CRO/BRA-1) - John Peers/Michael Venus (AUS/NZL-6) 6:7(2),6:3,10:8 Tabelle: 1. Granollers/Zeballos (ESP/ARG-4) 2 2 0 4:1 2 2. Pavic/Soares (CRO/BRA-1) 3 2 1 5:4 2 3. Melzer/Roger-Vasselin (AUT/FRA-7) 2 1 1 3:3 1 4. Peers/Venus (AUS/NZL-6) 3 0 3 2:6 0 Folgt: Novak Djokovic (SRB-1) - Alexander Zverev (GER-6) und Jürgen Melzer/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (AUT/FRA-7) - Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (ESP/ARG-4)