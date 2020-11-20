Alles zu oe24Plus
Tennis: Ergebnisse ATP Finals 1 - Pavic/Soares siegten in Melzer-Pool

Ergebnisse der mit insgesamt 5,7 Millionen Dollar dotierten ATP Finals in London vom Freitag:

ATP Finals LONDON (5,7 Mio. Dollar, Hart) - Doppel - Gruppe "Bob Bryan":
Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares (CRO/BRA-1) - John Peers/Michael Venus (AUS/NZL-6) 6:7(2),6:3,10:8

   Tabelle:
1. Granollers/Zeballos (ESP/ARG-4)   2  2  0 4:1  2
2. Pavic/Soares (CRO/BRA-1)          3  2  1 5:4  2
3. Melzer/Roger-Vasselin (AUT/FRA-7) 2  1  1 3:3  1
4. Peers/Venus (AUS/NZL-6)           3  0  3 2:6  0

Folgt: Novak Djokovic (SRB-1) - Alexander Zverev (GER-6) und Jürgen Melzer/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (AUT/FRA-7) - Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (ESP/ARG-4)

