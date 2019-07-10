10. Juli 2019 13:19
SO könnten Urlaubsfotos im Jahr 2050 aussehen
Ein Strand im Sonnenaufgang, eine schöne Frau, die anmutige Posen übt - und dennoch ist es kein schöner Anblick: Im Rahmen der Instagram-Kampagne #NoFilterNoFuture teilen Influencer auf Instagram Urlaubsschnappschüsse.
8 MILLION TONS of plastic waste enters our oceans each year; that is equivalent to dumping a garbage truck full of disposable plastics in our waterways every minute. ???????? Sunrises in San Francisco could start to look like this, with single-use plastic bottle waste damaging marine life and littering our memories. We have the power to reverse the trend of plastics that overflow into our oceans and end throwaway culture. I hope you'll join my pledge with @britausa to do that! ☀️#NoFilterNoFuture #BritaPartner
Aufnahmen zeigen mögliches Horror-Szenario
Es sind allerdings keine klassischen Fotos, wie man sie normalerweise bewundert: Auf den Fotos sieht man unterschiedliche Urlaubsszenarien mit total zugemülltem Hintergrund.
The next time you see an Insta-worthy tropical destination come up in your feed, take a second to remember what this same location could look like if we don’t work together to reduce single use plastic bottle waste. If we don’t stop now we’ll end up consuming the harmful plastic chemicals one way or another. Today, the world is producing 20 times more plastics than 40 years ago. This means that each year more than 8 million tons of plastic end up in the oceans, wreaking havoc on wildlife, tourism and marine ecosystems. Sadly, plastic waste that finds its way into the ocean will remain there for hundreds of years because plastic does not rot. In fact, plastic is so durable that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, “Every bit of plastic ever made still exists.” Once this plastic gets in the seas, it produces BPA which is extremely harmful to our health and wildlife. If we don’t pledge to reduce our plastic usage our summer pictures could soon look like this, and the days of enjoying pristine, Insta-ready beaches are behind us. ♻️ ???? #NoFilterNoFuture #BritaPartner #ad
