10. Juli 2019 13:19

SO könnten Urlaubsfotos im Jahr 2050 aussehen

Horror-Szenario

© Symbolbild/Getty Images

SO könnten Urlaubsfotos im Jahr 2050 aussehen

Eine Instagram-Kampagne zeigt, wie unsere Urlaubsfotos im Jahr 2050 aussehen könnten. 

Ein Strand im Sonnenaufgang, eine schöne Frau, die anmutige Posen übt - und dennoch ist es kein schöner Anblick: Im Rahmen der Instagram-Kampagne #NoFilterNoFuture teilen Influencer auf Instagram Urlaubsschnappschüsse. 

 

 

Aufnahmen zeigen mögliches Horror-Szenario

Es sind allerdings keine klassischen Fotos, wie man sie normalerweise bewundert: Auf den Fotos sieht man unterschiedliche Urlaubsszenarien mit total zugemülltem Hintergrund. 

 
 
 
Die Influencer wollen gemeinsam mit dem amerikanischen Wasserfilterhersteller "Brita" und der Agentur "Social Chain" darauf aufmerksam machen, dass es 2050 im Ozean mehr Plastik als Fische geben wird. Dafür photoshoppen die Internet-Stars Plastikmüllberge in ihre Urlaubsaufnahmen. Jährlich landen rund 8 Millionen Tonnen Plastik in unseren Meeren, und wenn sich nicht bald etwas ändert, werden aus den gestellten Fotos im Jahr 2050 reale Motive. 
 

