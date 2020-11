Bewaffnete Trump-Fans wollen Wahlzentrum stürmen

Just walked out of the Maricopa County Elections Office to this where a large extremist group has re-gathered, extremely angry yelling “count those votes” and screaming at the media and others in the area.



They are angry claiming an unfair election and broken system. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/DvRXpTIVpv

— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) November 5, 2020