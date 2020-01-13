Kurzfilm Emporio Armani starring Nicholas Hoult und Alice Pagani

In 2020, Emporio Armani unfolds an other olfactory chapter with a new duo of fragrances: IN LOVE WITH YOU FREEZE for her and STRONGER WITH YOU FREEZE for him. The new frosted scents are embodied by British actor Nicholas Hoult and Italian actress Alice Pagani both celebrating unconditional love and the strength of togetherness. Actors: NICHOLAS HOULT & ALICE PAGANI Director: FABIEN CONSTANT Music: “POWERFUL” by MAJOR LAZER featuring ELLIE GOULDING & TARRUS RILEY