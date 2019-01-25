25. Jänner 2019 06:53
Das wurde aus der Bloggerin, die sich Körperhaare nicht rasierte
Ihr Foto sorgte für Wirbel, dabei war die Riesen-Aufregung von Morgan nicht geplant. Der Internet-Hype um ihre unrasierten Beine traf die US-Bloggerin überraschend. "Ich wollte in diesem Moment alle Welt spüren lassen, wie schön ich mich fühle", erinnert sich Morgan selbst an die Zeit vor zwei Jahren. "Die Motivation hinter dem ersten Foto, das mich lächelnd mit unrasierten Beinen zeigte, war, mich selbst der Welt mitzuteilen. Nicht zuzulassen, dass mich irgendwelche inneren Ängste – was denken die Leute von mir? – zurückhalten", sagt sie in einem Interview zu "stylebook.de".
Before I met @connorseetoneeveland , I was lost in many ways. I found myself getting in trouble all of the time because of poor choices. I used to lay in the darkness of my room for hours, crying, believing that I was a problem that could not be fixed.. Wallowing in my own sadness/ self-pity, blaming everything but myself for the way I was feeling.. ⏭Not realizing that if I wanted things to change/get better that I, and only I, had to be the one to pick myself up.????That I had to take responsibility for myself and my choices. Only I could get myself out of the holes that I dug for myself.???? Once we were in a relationship together, Connor saw the destructive behavior cycles I was stuck in, and let me know that it was not healthy for my being to keep digging myself deeper into holes of self induced self hate.????So I was forced to own up, and look at myself honestly. I finally said, “ I am done feeling bad about myself, my body, my life, my past, and things out of my control.” ???? Since that time I have been actively pursuing being more mindful of our choice, and how our choices effect the ones we love.????Learning how to love myself fully, and taking ownership for the way I feel so that I can cultivate a better life for myself and in turn, create a more fulfilling life for everyone and everything around me. Connor played such pivotal role in helping nurture myself into the person I am today. We met at such a turning point when I could’ve easily kept spiraling downward. The time that he entered my life was one of the biggest blessings. I am so thankful for this human and his ability to nurture others towards their own personal power, wisdom, and love. Thank you????????❤️ #iloveyou #namaste #gratitude #storytime #word #beherenow #healing #lifeisbeautiful
