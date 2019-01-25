Das wurde aus der Bloggerin, die sich Körperhaare nicht rasierte

Ihr Foto sorgte für Wirbel, dabei war die Riesen-Aufregung von Morgan nicht geplant. Der Internet-Hype um ihre unrasierten Beine traf die US-Bloggerin überraschend. "Ich wollte in diesem Moment alle Welt spüren lassen, wie schön ich mich fühle", erinnert sich Morgan selbst an die Zeit vor zwei Jahren. "Die Motivation hinter dem ersten Foto, das mich lächelnd mit unrasierten Beinen zeigte, war, mich selbst der Welt mitzuteilen. Nicht zuzulassen, dass mich irgendwelche inneren Ängste – was denken die Leute von mir? – zurückhalten", sagt sie in einem Interview zu "stylebook.de".

Morgan ist seit vier Jahren mit ihrem Freund - und größten Fan - Connor zusammen. Er war es auch, der sie zu dem Foto ermutigte. Als sie ihm damals erzählte, dass sie sich unwohl dabei fühle, sich die Körperhaare zu entfernen, fragte er zurück: "Warum tust es dann überhaupt?"

Klavier-Soloalbum

Morgan arbeitet aktuell an ihrem ersten Klavier-Soloalbum. Im April 2019 soll es veröffentlicht werden. Das ist für Morgan ein echtes Herzensprojekt: "Das Klavierspielen war immer Mittel für mich, mich selbst zu heilen und Selbstvertrauen zu finden", erzählt sie "stylebook.de". Jetzt hoffe sie, dass ihre Botschaft von den anderen angenommen wird. Bei aller Entwicklung und Veränderung in ihrem Leben – einer Sache ist die Bloggerin treu geblieben: "Ich habe mich auch seitdem nie wieder rasiert."