25. Jänner 2019 06:53

Das wurde aus der Bloggerin, die sich Körperhaare nicht rasierte

Ihr Foto sorgte für Wirbel

© Instagram

Vor knapp zwei Jahren sorgte die bis dahin völlig unbekannte US-Fitness-Bloggerin Morgan Mikenas mit einem Foto für Wirbel.

Ihr Foto sorgte für Wirbel, dabei war die Riesen-Aufregung von Morgan nicht geplant. Der Internet-Hype um ihre unrasierten Beine traf die US-Bloggerin überraschend. "Ich wollte in diesem Moment alle Welt spüren lassen, wie schön ich mich fühle", erinnert sich Morgan selbst an die Zeit vor zwei Jahren. "Die Motivation hinter dem ersten Foto, das mich lächelnd mit unrasierten Beinen zeigte, war, mich selbst der Welt mitzuteilen. Nicht zuzulassen, dass mich irgendwelche inneren Ängste – was denken die Leute von mir? – zurückhalten", sagt sie in einem Interview zu "stylebook.de". 

Morgan ist seit vier Jahren mit ihrem Freund - und größten Fan - Connor zusammen. Er war es auch, der sie zu dem Foto ermutigte. Als sie ihm damals erzählte, dass sie sich unwohl dabei fühle, sich die Körperhaare zu entfernen, fragte er zurück: "Warum tust es dann überhaupt?"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before I met @connorseetoneeveland , I was lost in many ways. I found myself getting in trouble all of the time because of poor choices. I used to lay in the darkness of my room for hours, crying, believing that I was a problem that could not be fixed.. Wallowing in my own sadness/ self-pity, blaming everything but myself for the way I was feeling.. ⏭Not realizing that if I wanted things to change/get better that I, and only I, had to be the one to pick myself up.????That I had to take responsibility for myself and my choices. Only I could get myself out of the holes that I dug for myself.???? Once we were in a relationship together, Connor saw the destructive behavior cycles I was stuck in, and let me know that it was not healthy for my being to keep digging myself deeper into holes of self induced self hate.????So I was forced to own up, and look at myself honestly. I finally said, “ I am done feeling bad about myself, my body, my life, my past, and things out of my control.” ???? Since that time I have been actively pursuing being more mindful of our choice, and how our choices effect the ones we love.????Learning how to love myself fully, and taking ownership for the way I feel so that I can cultivate a better life for myself and in turn, create a more fulfilling life for everyone and everything around me. Connor played such pivotal role in helping nurture myself into the person I am today. We met at such a turning point when I could’ve easily kept spiraling downward. The time that he entered my life was one of the biggest blessings. I am so thankful for this human and his ability to nurture others towards their own personal power, wisdom, and love. Thank you????????❤️ #iloveyou #namaste #gratitude #storytime #word #beherenow #healing #lifeisbeautiful

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie) am

Klavier-Soloalbum

Morgan arbeitet aktuell an ihrem ersten Klavier-Soloalbum. Im April 2019 soll es veröffentlicht werden. Das ist für Morgan ein echtes Herzensprojekt: "Das Klavierspielen war immer Mittel für mich, mich selbst zu heilen und Selbstvertrauen zu finden", erzählt sie "stylebook.de". Jetzt hoffe sie, dass ihre Botschaft von den anderen angenommen wird. Bei aller Entwicklung und Veränderung in ihrem Leben – einer Sache ist die Bloggerin treu geblieben: "Ich habe mich auch seitdem nie wieder rasiert."
 
