02. Mai 2019 06:54

Ernie und Bibo freuen sich: New York hat eine Sesamstraße

Besucher New Yorks können künftig auch die Sesamstraße besichtigen. 
Ein Teil der West 63rd Street am Südwesteende des Central Parks wurde am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) nach der berühmten US-Kinderserie in "Sesame Street" umbenannt. Anlässlich des 50-jährigen Jubiläums der Sendung begrüßte Bürgermeister Bill de Blasio unter vielen Gästen auch Sesamstraßen-"Stars" wie Ernie oder den gelben Vogel Bibo.
 
 
Die US-Fernsehserie ist eines der erfolgreichsten Kinderprogramme überhaupt. Sie startete am 10. November 1969 unter dem Originaltitel "Sesame Street" als multikulturelles Lernprogramm, das benachteiligten Kindern gleiche Bildungschancen eröffnen sollte. Deutschland brachte 1973 weltweit die erste Koproduktion heraus.
 
 
Immer wieder traten auch Prominente in der Sendung auf, so auch die ehemalige First Lady Michelle Obama. Dabei wurde lange gerätselt, wo sich die Sesamstraße - die in den Szenen der US-Version zu sehen war - tatsächlich befand.
 
 
