02. Mai 2019 06:54
© Screenshot Twitter / NYC Mayor's Office
Ernie und Bibo freuen sich: New York hat eine Sesamstraße
Can officially confirm: he's taller!— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 1. Mai 2019
It may be slightly cloudy in New York City today, but it was sunny over on Sesame Street as we joined Big Bird and the whole crew to officially co-name West 63rd Street and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/Fm0etuviLu
In honor of our 50th anniversary the City of New York named 63rd Street & Broadway “Sesame Street” today! Thank you to @NYCMayor, @HelenRosenthal, the residents of 63rd Street, & everyone else who helped with this incredible honor. #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/IAev0bDDDg— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) 1. Mai 2019
Now anyone can visit Sesame Street in New York City!@SesameStreet brings joy and respect to this city and beyond. We're so grateful that they call New York City home. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6kwpdpEfQV— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) 1. Mai 2019
