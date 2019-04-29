Sonderthema:

29. April 2019 14:55

Erste Entwürfe sind da: Wird so Notre Dame aussehen?

Pläne für Wiederaufbau

© Studio NAB

Erste Entwürfe sind da: Wird so Notre Dame aussehen?

Gewächshaus-Dach, Lichtstrahl in den Himmel oder Flammen-Nachbildung?

Paris. "Wir können das schaffen!", motivierte Präsident Macron seine Landsleute zum Notre-Dame-Wiederaufbau nach dem tragischen Brand. In fünf Jahren soll "das Herz von Paris" noch schöner erstrahlen, geht es nach Macron. Bei dem verheerenden Feuer stürzte der Mittelturm und der Dachstuhl ein. Eine internationale Spenden-Flut soll Teile des Milliarden-Projektes zum Wiederaufbau beisteuern.  

Inzwischen gingen erste Entwürfe für die neu-gestaltete Kathedrale ein. Manche sind futuristisch, andere nicht ganz ernst gemeint. 

"Wir sollten etwas wagen!" Die Parisre Zeitung "Le Monde" gab eine Marschrichtung vor: "Wir sollten etwas wagen! Wie auch andere Kathedralen ist Notre-Dame kein erstarrtes Kulturerbe. Seit Jahrhunderten haben sich verschiedene Stile überlagert, je nach Architekt und Bautechniken der jeweiligen Epoche", kommentierten die Journalisten den Wiederaufbau.
 
Einer der ersten Entwürfe stammt vom französischen "Studio NAB". Die Idee: Statt der alten Holzkonstruktion, die "der Wald" genannt wurde, soll ein echter Wald im Dach wuchern. Ein Pflanzenmeer im gigantischen Gewächshaus.

notre1.jpg © Studio NAB Entwurf des Architekten-Studios NAB.

Die Notre-Dame-Bienen, die in der Kathedrale ihr zuhause haben und den Brand wie durch ein Wunder überlebten, sollen auch im neuen Bau wieder mit eingebunden werden, wie auf dem nächsten Bild zu sehen ist:

notre2.jpg © Studio NAB

Die italienischen Architekten Massimiliano und Doriana Fuksas schlagen ein gläsernes Dach vor, das in der Nacht beleuchtet werden kann.  Das sei ein "Symbol für die Zerbrechlichkeit von Geschichte und Spiritualität", erklärte das Architekturbüro Fuksas dem Magazin "Dezeen".

Vizum Atelier aus Bratislava (Slowakei) will vom Turm aus einen Lichtstrahl in den Himmel jagen:

Alexandre Fantozzi von AJ6 Studio (Brasilien) will auch auf die Gotik Bezug nehmen und dabei Licht zum Einsatz bringen, setzt im Unterschied zu Vizum Atelier allerdings auf Farbe:

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

"Our proposal for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral is to use one element that it has the best, the stained glass. Make all the cover in stained glass, including the tower, with transparency to the inner side, through the opening of the vaults, leaving only the structures flying buttresses. In Gothic there is the connection of the earth to the sky, and inside the Cathedral, the natural illumination multiplies in colors through the filter of the cover in stained glass. At night the inner illumination turns into a grandiose retro backlit coverage. A single element used, stained glass. No new architectural features, no intervention elements (redesign), no ego, no artistic aspirations. Only a religious purpose! Whatever the choice of this restoration, may God enlighten the "Notre Dame", preferably in a stained glass cover Amen." Alexandre Fantozzi is not intervention, "redesign", is restoration! It is not competition of better 3d render, it is only idea of restoration project @notredamedeparis @pontifex_es @alexandre_fantozzi @carvalho.juf @aj6studio @morpholio @architizer @adesignersmind @architecture_hunter @designboom @wallpapermag @archdaily @archdailybr @archdigest @architectanddesign @architecturenow @arch.design.daily @archello @notredame @saintgobaingroup @saintgobainbrasil @saintgobainglassbrasil @lilysafra @editoramonolito @carolinedemaigret @antoniospadaro @parisfutur @wazou_75 @seemyparis @vivreparis @labnf @vogueparis @glamurama @joycepascowitch @gnt @ad_magazine @thecoolhunter_ @time @babaktafreshi @designmilk @artbasel @artsytecture @instadaconexao @fernandoguerra @parisenespanol #notredame #notredameparis #paris #france #aj6 #aj6studio #morewithless #maiscommenos #vitral #stainedglass #vitrail #arquitetura #architecture #architettura #saintgobain #saintgobainbr #glass #verre #lilysafra #restauration #notredesign #restoration #fantozzi #alexandrefantozzi #design #designer #iluminationdesign #stainedglasswindows #manhattanconexion #avemaria

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alexandre Fantozzi (@alexandre_fantozzi) am

