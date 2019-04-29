29. April 2019 14:55
© Studio NAB
Erste Entwürfe sind da: Wird so Notre Dame aussehen?
Paris. "Wir können das schaffen!", motivierte Präsident Macron seine Landsleute zum Notre-Dame-Wiederaufbau nach dem tragischen Brand. In fünf Jahren soll "das Herz von Paris" noch schöner erstrahlen, geht es nach Macron. Bei dem verheerenden Feuer stürzte der Mittelturm und der Dachstuhl ein. Eine internationale Spenden-Flut soll Teile des Milliarden-Projektes zum Wiederaufbau beisteuern.
Inzwischen gingen erste Entwürfe für die neu-gestaltete Kathedrale ein. Manche sind futuristisch, andere nicht ganz ernst gemeint.
© Studio NAB Entwurf des Architekten-Studios NAB.
Die Notre-Dame-Bienen, die in der Kathedrale ihr zuhause haben und den Brand wie durch ein Wunder überlebten, sollen auch im neuen Bau wieder mit eingebunden werden, wie auf dem nächsten Bild zu sehen ist:
© Studio NAB
Die italienischen Architekten Massimiliano und Doriana Fuksas schlagen ein gläsernes Dach vor, das in der Nacht beleuchtet werden kann. Das sei ein "Symbol für die Zerbrechlichkeit von Geschichte und Spiritualität", erklärte das Architekturbüro Fuksas dem Magazin "Dezeen".
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas’ proposal for Notre Dame de Paris, France. “I imagine a crystal pinnacle of Baccarat for the new Notre Dame”, Massimiliano Fuksas for @huffingtonpostfc - April 16th 2019. More info: http://fuksas.com/?p=2959 Follow us: www.fuksas.com
Vizum Atelier aus Bratislava (Slowakei) will vom Turm aus einen Lichtstrahl in den Himmel jagen:
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
It’s a tragedy. Nothing would ever return over 850 years of beauty, but its time to reborn Notre-dame. In gothic times builders try to reach the sky, Le Duc tryed it also in 19century and have came closer. Now its possible to make it happen. Lightweight crown that connect heaven with earth. #notredame #notredameparis #architecture #archdaily #design #paris #notredamevision #architecturedaily #architecturestudent #architectureporn #architecture_hunter #dezeen #renovation #vision #dwell #architecturalrecord #evolo #archis #domus #azure #metropolis #designboom #architecturaldigest #architecturelab #landscape
Alexandre Fantozzi von AJ6 Studio (Brasilien) will auch auf die Gotik Bezug nehmen und dabei Licht zum Einsatz bringen, setzt im Unterschied zu Vizum Atelier allerdings auf Farbe:
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
"Our proposal for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral is to use one element that it has the best, the stained glass. Make all the cover in stained glass, including the tower, with transparency to the inner side, through the opening of the vaults, leaving only the structures flying buttresses. In Gothic there is the connection of the earth to the sky, and inside the Cathedral, the natural illumination multiplies in colors through the filter of the cover in stained glass. At night the inner illumination turns into a grandiose retro backlit coverage. A single element used, stained glass. No new architectural features, no intervention elements (redesign), no ego, no artistic aspirations. Only a religious purpose! Whatever the choice of this restoration, may God enlighten the "Notre Dame", preferably in a stained glass cover Amen." Alexandre Fantozzi is not intervention, "redesign", is restoration! It is not competition of better 3d render, it is only idea of restoration project @notredamedeparis @pontifex_es @alexandre_fantozzi @carvalho.juf @aj6studio @morpholio @architizer @adesignersmind @architecture_hunter @designboom @wallpapermag @archdaily @archdailybr @archdigest @architectanddesign @architecturenow @arch.design.daily @archello @notredame @saintgobaingroup @saintgobainbrasil @saintgobainglassbrasil @lilysafra @editoramonolito @carolinedemaigret @antoniospadaro @parisfutur @wazou_75 @seemyparis @vivreparis @labnf @vogueparis @glamurama @joycepascowitch @gnt @ad_magazine @thecoolhunter_ @time @babaktafreshi @designmilk @artbasel @artsytecture @instadaconexao @fernandoguerra @parisenespanol #notredame #notredameparis #paris #france #aj6 #aj6studio #morewithless #maiscommenos #vitral #stainedglass #vitrail #arquitetura #architecture #architettura #saintgobain #saintgobainbr #glass #verre #lilysafra #restauration #notredesign #restoration #fantozzi #alexandrefantozzi #design #designer #iluminationdesign #stainedglasswindows #manhattanconexion #avemaria
Anzeigen
Werbung
Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 9
Top Gelesen 1 / 5
Mehr welt-News
Sri Lanka erlässt Burka-Verbot
Die Regierung in Sri Lanka verbot vorerst Verhüllung des Gesichts.
Über 300 Wahlhelfer sterben an Erschöpfung
Hunderte Wahlhelfer haben sich in Indonesien totgearbeitet.
Tödliche Schüsse in Synagoge
Schüsse in einer Synagoge forderten eine Tote und drei Verletzte. Der Täter ist in Haft.
Enthüllt: So sah Leonardo da Vinci wirklich aus
So sah das Universalgenie in Wirklichkeit aus.
Junge Mutter erlebt den schlimmsten Schmerz der Welt
Amanda McTaggart leidet gleich an zwei schmerzvollen Krankheiten.
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung