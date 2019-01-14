Sonderthema:

Frachtflugzeug crasht in iranisches Wohngebiet

Video zeigt Wrack

Frachtflugzeug crasht in iranisches Wohngebiet

Zehn Menschen an Bord.
Im Iran ist Medienberichten zufolge ein Frachtflugzeug abgestürzt. Die Maschine mit zehn Menschen an Bord sei am Montag nahe der Hauptstadt Teheran in ein Wohngebiet gestürzt, berichtete das iranische Staatsfernsehen. Die Boeing 707 sei bei der Landung über die Landebahn hinausgeschossen, sagte ein Sprecher der iranischen Luftfahrtbehörde dem Sender IRIB.
 
Wie die Nachrichtenagenturen Fars und Tasnim berichteten, kam das mit Fleisch beladene Militärflugzeug aus Kirgistans Hauptstadt Bischkek. Der Sender Irib berichtete, der Pilot habe beim Anflug auf den Flughafen Fath in der Provinz Albors östlich von Teheran die falsche Landebahn angesteuert. Das Flugzeug sei dann in ein Haus gekracht.
 
 
