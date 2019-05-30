Sonderthema:

30. Mai 2019 08:27

Das ist das kleinste Baby der Welt

So groß wie ein Apfel

Das ist das kleinste Baby der Welt

Die kleine Saybie wog bei der Geburt lediglich 245 Gramm.
Rekordverdächtige Geburt in den USA: Mit einem Gewicht von gerade einmal 245 Gramm und der Größe eines Apfels ist dort ein Säugling zur Welt gekommen. Das kleine Mädchen sei bereits im Dezember 2018 im kalifornischen San Diego geboren und diesen Monat als gesundes Baby mit einem Gewicht von gut 2,5 Kilogramm aus dem Krankenhaus entlassen worden, teilte das "Sharp Mary Birch"-Hospital mit.
 
 
Dem Krankenhaus zufolge soll es sich um das leichteste überlebende Frühchen der Welt handeln - nach einer Liste der kleinsten Babys, die von der Universität im Bundesstaat Iowa geführt wird. Zum Minimalgewicht von Frühchen gibt es allerdings unterschiedliche Angaben. Das Guinness-Buch der Rekorde führt ein 2004 in Chicago geborenes Mädchen mit einem Gewicht von 260 Gramm als Rekordhalterin auf.
 
 

Geburt in der 24. Schwangerschaftswoche

Das Baby in San Diego war wegen Komplikationen während der Schwangerschaft nach nur 23 Wochen und drei Tagen im Mutterleib per Kaiserschnitt auf die Welt geholt worden. Eine normale Schwangerschaft dauert 40 Wochen
