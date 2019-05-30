Today we are proud to announce the birth of the #worldssmallestbaby ever to survive. Weighing only 8.6 ounces, Saybie was born at 23 weeks gestation at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in December and was discharged home this month. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/O6WjJ0k4Vl #BabySaybie pic.twitter.com/XDRz2f2ZGF