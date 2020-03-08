Startseite
Krebskranke trennt sich – um noch einmal mit anderen Männern zu schlafen
© Instagram

Scheidung nach Schock-Diagnose

Krebskranke trennt sich – um noch einmal mit anderen Männern zu schlafen

Teilen Twittern

Nach 15 Jahren Ehe ließ sich Molly von ihrem Ehemann scheiden.

Molly O. aus New York bekam 2011 das erste Mal Brustkrebs, vier Jahre später kam die heimtückische Krankheit zurück. Die 41-Jährige war unheilbar krank und hatte keine Chance mehr auf Heilung. Im Podcast „Dying for Sex“ spricht Molly mit ihrer besten Freundin Nikki darüber, wie sie auf die Diagnose reagierte.
 
Die US-Amerikanerin entschied sich gegen eine Chemo-Therapie sondern setzte auf eine Hormonbehandlung. Die Folgen waren eine gesteigerte Sexualität: Ich war die ganze Zeit geil. Mein Körper musste berührt werden“, erzählt die Krebspatientin. Weil ihr Ehemann nicht auf ihre Bedürfnisse eingehen konnte, entschied sich Molly, ihre Ehe nach 15 Jahren zu beenden. 
 
 
Die 41-Jährige wollte noch einmal richtig guten Sex haben und mit möglichst vielen Männern schlafen. „Sex gibt mir das Gefühl, lebendig zu sein“, erzählt sie im Podcast. Es folgten zahlreiche Abenteuer: Sex mit einem Clown, der als Clown verkleidet war, Sex mit einem Ryan Reynolds-Double und viel Sex an öffentlichen Plätzen.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I initially joined the group to get a sense for how people grieve. I was hoping to get insight into what would be helpful for my loved ones once I go. The “sorry for your loss” blanket statements always felt empty to me and I wanted to touch the profundity of grief rather than the societal touch point. As I’ve been scrolling through posts in this group, I am not seeing cliches or encouragement to just get over it. I’m reading about real loss and seeing how people authentically connect through it. It’s helping me process my own loss of self. Of life. Of missed opportunity. And I am truly grateful. I admit I have yet to post anything to the page but maybe I should. #cancer #doublemastectomy #breastcancer #sexandillness #stageiv #stageivcancer #stageivbreastcancer #sexyselfie #instacancer #sexandcancer #fuckcancer #screwcancer #metastaticbreastcancer #dying4sex #death #grateful #gratitude @romwe_fashion

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Molly Kochan O (@dying4sex) am

 
„Bei allem, was ich durchgemacht habe, kann ich ehrlich sagen, dass ich mich selbst mag“, schrieb sie auf Instagram. Anfang 2019 erlag Molly dann aber ihrem Krebsleiden. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This was a post I worked up last week after I yelled at a woman for talking loudly on her cell phone in a hospital waiting room. She made call after call about her landlady business and eventually I said “lady!” “I’m sorry,” she said, “I got to work.” I said, “yeah but no one wants to hear your business.” Right before I called her self important. The point of this story is that sometimes acting out sideways feels good. Sure she deserved a little of what she got by nature of being rude. But I could have easily put on headphones and ignored her. Instead I chose to funnel my frustration about being out of control of this disease into a situation where I felt out of control about a stranger’s behavior. Not the best of me perhaps but satisfying just the same. It’s ok to be human and to be flawed and one day I might regret that reaction. But if I never do, I’m ok with that too. On a separate note, heading into surgery today so it’s likely I will be taking a small break from posting. ♥️ #cancer #doublemastectomy #breastcancer #sexandillness #stageiv #stageivcancer #stageivbreastcancer #sexyselfie #instacancer #sexandcancer #fuckcancer #screwcancer #metastaticbreastcancer #dying4sex #death @romwe_fashion

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Molly Kochan O (@dying4sex) am

