Krebskranke trennt sich – um noch einmal mit anderen Männern zu schlafen

Nach 15 Jahren Ehe ließ sich Molly von ihrem Ehemann scheiden.
This is my “acting as if” post. Acting as if I’m hopeful, strong, healthy until I am. The truth is I’m fairly depleted but I am making room for hope, opening my heart to the possibility, to see if it, at least, turns my attitude around. And, in turn, my daily experience. #cancer #doublemastectomy #breastcancer #sexandillness #stageiv #stageivcancer #stageivbreastcancer #sexyselfie #instacancer #sexandcancer #fuckcancer #screwcancer #metastaticbreastcancer #dying4sex #death @romwe_fashion
I initially joined the group to get a sense for how people grieve. I was hoping to get insight into what would be helpful for my loved ones once I go. The “sorry for your loss” blanket statements always felt empty to me and I wanted to touch the profundity of grief rather than the societal touch point. As I’ve been scrolling through posts in this group, I am not seeing cliches or encouragement to just get over it. I’m reading about real loss and seeing how people authentically connect through it. It’s helping me process my own loss of self. Of life. Of missed opportunity. And I am truly grateful. I admit I have yet to post anything to the page but maybe I should. #cancer #doublemastectomy #breastcancer #sexandillness #stageiv #stageivcancer #stageivbreastcancer #sexyselfie #instacancer #sexandcancer #fuckcancer #screwcancer #metastaticbreastcancer #dying4sex #death #grateful #gratitude @romwe_fashion
This was a post I worked up last week after I yelled at a woman for talking loudly on her cell phone in a hospital waiting room. She made call after call about her landlady business and eventually I said “lady!” “I’m sorry,” she said, “I got to work.” I said, “yeah but no one wants to hear your business.” Right before I called her self important. The point of this story is that sometimes acting out sideways feels good. Sure she deserved a little of what she got by nature of being rude. But I could have easily put on headphones and ignored her. Instead I chose to funnel my frustration about being out of control of this disease into a situation where I felt out of control about a stranger’s behavior. Not the best of me perhaps but satisfying just the same. It’s ok to be human and to be flawed and one day I might regret that reaction. But if I never do, I’m ok with that too. On a separate note, heading into surgery today so it’s likely I will be taking a small break from posting. ♥️ #cancer #doublemastectomy #breastcancer #sexandillness #stageiv #stageivcancer #stageivbreastcancer #sexyselfie #instacancer #sexandcancer #fuckcancer #screwcancer #metastaticbreastcancer #dying4sex #death @romwe_fashion