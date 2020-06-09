Legendärer Schatz nach 10 Jahren endlich gefunden

Ein amerikanischer Millionär versteckte einen Goldschatz. Der erste der ihn fand, darf ihn nun auch behalten.
“Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found.” . Per the Santa Fe New Mexican. . “Forrest Fenn said the chase is over and claims his treasure has been found. . ‘It's true,’ he said in a phone call Sunday, adding that the finder of his chest located his valuable goods in the wilderness ‘a few days ago.’ . Fenn did not want to give any clues as to where the treasure was found or who found it. ‘The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He’s from back East,’ he said, adding that it was confirmed from a photograph the man sent him. . Asked how he felt, Fenn said it's been quite the decade. ‘I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over,’ Fenn said.” . Stay tuned for updates.
As featured in a recent @readersdigest article, Toby Pennington says that, “outside of the poem, Fenn has given few clues other than that the treasure is somewhere from 5,000 feet to 10,200 feet above sea level, near pine and sagebrush. This map narrows the field.” Thoughts? #forrestfenn