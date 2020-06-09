Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Coronavirus E-Paper Chronik Politik Welt Wetter Sport Fellner Live! Stars Videos Unternehmens-Stories Business Digital Games Reise Auto Cooking Madonna Gesund24 Österreich Newsletter Gewinnspiele Sonderthema
Mr Green Zukunftsweg Lehre philoro XXXLutz Unsere Tiere myWorld Huawei P40 Serie
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Accra leichte Regenschauer 29º C
Click & Win Login | Registrieren
Sonderthema:
welt
Legendärer Schatz nach 10 Jahren endlich gefunden
© Getty

Schatzsuche in den Rockys

Legendärer Schatz nach 10 Jahren endlich gefunden

Teilen Twittern

Ein amerikanischer Millionär versteckte einen Goldschatz. Der erste der ihn fand, darf ihn nun auch behalten. 

Forrest Fenn ist ein erfolgreicher Kunsthändler und Autor. Nachdem er eine Krebserkrankung besiegt hatte, entschied er sich 2010 zu einer eigenartigen Aktion. Er entschloss sich, eine bronzene Schatzkiste in den Rocky Mountains zu verstecken. Wer den Schatz – die Kiste ist voll mit Goldstücken, Münzen, Relikten usw. – findet, darf ihn behalten. Jetzt- zehn Jahre später – hat es tatsächlich jemand geschafft. Wie am Sonntag bekanntgegeben wurde, hat ein Mann aus dem Osten der USA den Millionenschatz gefunden.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found.” . Per the Santa Fe New Mexican. . “Forrest Fenn said the chase is over and claims his treasure has been found. . ‘It's true,’ he said in a phone call Sunday, adding that the finder of his chest located his valuable goods in the wilderness ‘a few days ago.’ . Fenn did not want to give any clues as to where the treasure was found or who found it. ‘The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He’s from back East,’ he said, adding that it was confirmed from a photograph the man sent him. . Asked how he felt, Fenn said it's been quite the decade. ‘I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over,’ Fenn said.” . Stay tuned for updates.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Forrest Fenn Treasure (@forrest.fenn) am

 
Beweisen konnte dies der anonym bleibende Schatzsucher mit einem Foto, dass Fenn geschickt wurde. Wo sich der Schatz genau befand, wurde nicht aufgelöst. Fenn hatte in den letzten Jahren regelmäßig neue Tipps gegeben.
 
In den letzten 10 Jahren wurde die Schatzsuche  zu einem tragischen Event.. 65.000 Menschen sollen sich vergeblich auf die Suche gemacht haben, zwei davon sind dabei ums Leben gekommen. „Es ist immer tragisch, wenn jemand ums Leben kommt“, erklärt der US-Millionär gegenüber der New York Times. 
 

Lesen Sie mehr

Sony zeigt Games für die PlayStation 5
Sony zeigt Games für die PlayStation 5 Präsentation wurde wegen Protesten gegen Polizeigewalt abgesagt.
Muster weiter enttäuscht wegen Thiem-Trennung
Muster weiter enttäuscht wegen Thiem-Trennung Österreichs Ex-Tennisstar Thomas Muster kennt bis heute nicht die Hintergründe der Trennung von Dominic Thiem.

Diese Website verwendet Cookies

Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer   Datenschutzerklärung .
OK, verstanden!
Impressum
OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden