Gebrochener Kiefer und Fundraising-Aktion zur Deckung der Arztkosten waren die Folge.

Eine Pole-Tänzerin in den USA ist in einem Strip-Klub aus knapp fünf Meter Höhe gefallen und hat nach dem Sturz trotz ihrer Verletzungen weitergetanzt. Videoaufnahmen, wie sich ihre Hand von der Stange löst und sie stürzt, gingen seit Sonntag in den sozialen Medien viral.

37.000 Dollar gesammelt

Neben Spott und Hohn erntete Genea Sky dort auch viel Respekt für ihr Durchhaltevermögen. Der Vorfall in der texanischen Metropole Dallas löste zudem Kritik an einer Branche aus, in der Frauen häufig ohne angemessene soziale Absicherung arbeiten. Eine Fundraising-Aktion, die eine Freundin Skys zur Deckung der Arztkosten gestartet hatte, sammelte bis zum Donnerstag mehr als 37.000 Dollar (34.000 Euro).

Sky berichtete am Montag in einem auf Instagram verbreiteten Video unter Tränen über ihre Verletzungen - darunter abgebrochene Zähne, ein verstauchter Knöchel und ein gebrochener Kiefer. Nach einer Kieferoperation am Dienstag postete die Tänzerin ein Bild von sich im Krankenbett und bedankte sich für die Unterstützung, die sie nach ihrem Unfall erfahren habe. "Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass mich so viele Menschen in einer solchen Situation unterstützen würden. Das hat all die Negativität bei Weitem wettgemacht", schrieb sie dort.