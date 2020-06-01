Stevie (†3) starb an Hirntumor: Bloggerin trauert um Tochter

Auf Instagram versucht Mama Ashley ihre Trauer in Worte zu fassen.

US-Influencerin Ashley Stock und ihr Mann trauern um ihre 3-jährige Tochter Stevie. Das Mädchen starb vergangene Woche an einem riesigen Hirntumor. Seit Ashley von der Diagnose erfuhr, schreibt sie über die letzten schönen Momente mit ihrer Tochter und den Schmerz. Stevie starb schließlich am 27. Mai an der schweren Krankheit.

"Um 13.05 Uhr am 27. Mai nahm Stevie ihren letzten Atemzug in unseren Armen. (...) Im Moment bin ich überwältigt von der Erleichterung, dass sie jetzt ihren Frieden gefunden hat, aber ich fühle mich auch erdrückt von einem Schmerz, der so intensiv ist, dass ich ihn nicht in Worte fassen kann. Ich lasse ihn nach und nach heraus, so, wie wenn man den Deckel einer Soda-Flasche sanft abdreht und den aufgebauten Druck nach und nach etwas lockert, damit er nicht explodiert. (...) Denn wenn ich alles auf einmal loslasse, weiß ich nicht, wie ich das überleben soll."

Die kleine Stevie wurde im April ins Krankenhaus gebracht, weil ihre motorischen Fähigkeiten bereits stark eingeschränkt waren.

Die Nachricht um die Schock-Diagnose teilte Ashley bereits damals mit ihren 426.000 Followern: "Nach einigen Untersuchungen brachte man mich in einen Raum mit vier Ärzten. Mein Magen drehte sich um, als sie mir eine Box mit Taschentüchern reichten und die Nachricht überbrachten, dass unser süßes Baby einen großen Tumor im Hirn hat." Die 3-Jährige keine Überlebenschance.

Die Familie versuchte die letzte Zeit, die Stevie blieb, ihr so angenehm wie möglich zu machen. Sie feierten noch ihren dritten Geburtstag zusammen. Neben der kleinen Stevie haben Ashley und ihr Mann noch zwei Söhne.

