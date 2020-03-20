Die Britin Tracey Kiss schwört auf das Sperma ihres Freundes um eine Ansteckung mit dem Coronavirus zu verhindern.
Buckinghamshire (Großbritannien). Eine 32-jährige Britin hofft, dass ihre kuriose Coronavirus-"Schutzmaßnahme" - Das tägliche Trinken des Ejakulats ihres Freundes - Wirkung zeigt. Gegenüber der "Sun" gab Tracey Kiss an, dass sie das Sperma entweder "pur" zu sich nimmt oder es in "gesunde Smoothies" mischt: "Es handelt sich um das Multivitamin der Natur. Es ist immer da, es ist natürlich und es ist gratis", erklärte die 32-Jährige. "Es ist alles was man braucht in einer einzigen, täglichen Dosis. Mittlerweile ist es ein ganz normaler Part in meinem Alltag, dass ich Sperma zu mir nehme - Es enthält viele Nährstoffe, Vitamine und Mineralien", erklärt Kiss weiter. Auf der Social-Media-Plattform Instagram versucht die Influencerin und Mutter ihre "Weisheiten" an ihre Follower weiterzugeben. Ärzte sehen darin einen alarmierenden Trend.
Ärztin: "Unwissenschaftlicher geht es kaum"
Auch wenn Tracey Kiss auf ihre "Ejakulat-Kur" schwört - Ärzte können dabei nur den Kopf schütteln. Dr. Sarah Jarvis sagte gegenüber der "Sun": Das Trinken von Ejakulat hat keine wissenschaftlich bewiesenen Auswirkungen.... Das ist Pseudo-Wissenschaft und ehrlich gesagt doch etwas verstörend."
Tracey Kiss wandte sich in einem Instagram-Post an ihre knapp 400.000 Fans: "Wir müssen einfach jeden Tag so hinnehmen wie er auf uns zukommt. Ich bin für euch alle da. Bitte bleibt gesund und setzt eure Gesundheit an die oberste Stelle. Jeder Tag, der vergeht, ist einer weniger bis zum Ende dieser Pandemie".
Nude or orange - which colour do you prefer? ???????? Everybody asks me what kind of content I post on www.onlyfans.com/tracykiss it’s ALL just $3 for 30 days in my super hot sale so why don’t you come and find out? ???? I remember the fear I had of putting on a bikini for the first time as a teenager hating my body. The bra fit me horrendously, my hips were too wide and the bikini bottoms dug into my skin creating unsightly bulges. When I sat down my stomach folded and I felt far too conscious of how I looked and what people would think of me to relax - “eww why is she wearing that!? How ugly and embarrassing! She should cover up!” I sat on the sun lounger with my arms tightly folded across my stomach and my shoulders rolled forward, just looking down at the sand absolutely consumed by all of my insecurities and other peoples hurtful opinions and stares. Yet time and experience have taught me that none of that matters because bad feeling is nothing more than wasted happiness. I have never been more free and happy with my body as I am today and it all started the moment that I began loving myself from within. Forget what other people think and hold onto love, light and positivity ???????? #lingerie #girlswithtattoos #girlswithcurves #bodyconfidence #lifeistooshort