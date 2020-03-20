Die Britin Tracey Kiss schwört auf das Sperma ihres Freundes um eine Ansteckung mit dem Coronavirus zu verhindern.

Buckinghamshire (Großbritannien). Eine 32-jährige Britin hofft, dass ihre kuriose Coronavirus-"Schutzmaßnahme" - Das tägliche Trinken des Ejakulats ihres Freundes - Wirkung zeigt. Gegenüber der "Sun" gab Tracey Kiss an, dass sie das Sperma entweder "pur" zu sich nimmt oder es in "gesunde Smoothies" mischt: "Es handelt sich um das Multivitamin der Natur. Es ist immer da, es ist natürlich und es ist gratis", erklärte die 32-Jährige. "Es ist alles was man braucht in einer einzigen, täglichen Dosis. Mittlerweile ist es ein ganz normaler Part in meinem Alltag, dass ich Sperma zu mir nehme - Es enthält viele Nährstoffe, Vitamine und Mineralien", erklärt Kiss weiter. Auf der Social-Media-Plattform Instagram versucht die Influencerin und Mutter ihre "Weisheiten" an ihre Follower weiterzugeben. Ärzte sehen darin einen alarmierenden Trend.

© Screenshot (Instagram)

Ärztin: "Unwissenschaftlicher geht es kaum"

Auch wenn Tracey Kiss auf ihre "Ejakulat-Kur" schwört - Ärzte können dabei nur den Kopf schütteln. Dr. Sarah Jarvis sagte gegenüber der "Sun": Das Trinken von Ejakulat hat keine wissenschaftlich bewiesenen Auswirkungen.... Das ist Pseudo-Wissenschaft und ehrlich gesagt doch etwas verstörend."

Tracey Kiss wandte sich in einem Instagram-Post an ihre knapp 400.000 Fans: "Wir müssen einfach jeden Tag so hinnehmen wie er auf uns zukommt. Ich bin für euch alle da. Bitte bleibt gesund und setzt eure Gesundheit an die oberste Stelle. Jeder Tag, der vergeht, ist einer weniger bis zum Ende dieser Pandemie".