Erdbeben der Stärke 5,5 in Kroatien

In Kroatien ist am Donnerstagvormittag ein Erdbeben der Stärke 5,5 verzeichnet worden.
Croatia Earthquake - 36 km (22 mi) southeast of Rijeka, Primorsko Goranska Županija#earth44 #earthquake #earthquakes #potres #Rijeka #Croatia pic.twitter.com/wBbuS8bDV9— earth44 (@earth4444_) February 16, 2023
#Earthquake 14 km S of #Crikvenica (#Croatia) 36 min ago (local time 10:47:46). Updated map - Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyewitnesses. Share your experience via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 16, 2023
????https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
????https://t.co/oNJXVutUV5 pic.twitter.com/Egu3qZn815
Details folgen in Kürze.