| 16. Februar 2023 | 11:19 Uhr
Erdbeben
Weltchronik

Erdbeben der Stärke 5,5 in Kroatien

In Kroatien ist am Donnerstagvormittag ein Erdbeben der Stärke 5,5 verzeichnet worden. 

 

 

 

Details folgen in Kürze.

