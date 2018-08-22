Sonderthema:

22. August 2018 09:10

Shitstorm wegen Rede: Das sagt Madonna

Shitstorm wegen Rede: Das sagt Madonna

Sie wurde heftig dafür kritisiert, nur von sich selber gesprochen zu haben.
Madonna rechtfertigt sich für ihre Rede bei den MTV Video Music Awards, in der sie an die kürzlich gestorbene Soulsängerin Aretha Franklin erinnert hatte. Sie sei gebeten worden, bei der Gala in der Nacht zum Dienstag kurz einige Anekdoten vorzutragen, die sie mit Franklin verbinden - es sei nicht ihre Absicht gewesen, eine Hommage auf die "Queen of Soul" zu halten, schrieb Madonna auf Instagram.

Schnelles Urteil

Die Musikerin hatte für ihre Rede zunächst Applaus aus dem Publikum bekommen, sah sich dann jedoch in den sozialen Netzwerken dem Vorwurf ausgesetzt, sie habe zu wenig über Franklin und zu viel über sich selbst gesprochen. Eine angemessene Würdigung Franklins sei innerhalb von zwei Minuten "mit all dem Lärm und Glitzer einer Preisverleihung" ohnehin nicht möglich gewesen, betonte Madonna. "Ich hätte ihr in diesem Kontext oder dieser Umgebung niemals gerecht werden können." Über die Kritik zeigte sie sich dementsprechend verärgert: "Leider haben die meisten Menschen kurze Aufmerksamkeitsspannen und urteilen so schnell."
 
 

Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! ????????????. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. ????????. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Madonna (@madonna) am

 
