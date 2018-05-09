09. Mai 2018 10:58
© Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images
Big Bang Theory: DAS ist Amy als Braut
Diese Lovestory war eine mit groben Hindernissen! Während Amy (Mayim Bialik) schon länger in ihren Sheldon (Jim Parsons) verschossen war, ist sich der nüchtern-abgeklärte Wissenschaftler länger nicht sicher gewesen, was er denn von solch trivialen Dingen halten soll, wie der Liebe.
Happy End
Typisch "Big Bang Theory" halt! Denn in der Kult-Serie dreht sich alles um die lustige Nerd-Clique. Doch nun wird es ein Happy End geben für "Shamy" - Sheldon und Amy. In der finalen Folge der 11. Staffel der Serie werden sich die beiden das Ja-Wort geben. Oder doch nicht? Kann es noch zu einem Zwischenfall kommen, der die Ehe verhindert? Ein Geheimnis ist jedenfalls schon gelüftet: das, wie Amy im Brautkleid aussieht!
Sheldon and Amy are heading to the altar in #BigBangTheory’s season finale—and we have an exclusive first look! ????After the slowest courtship in TV history, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) will finally get married in the season 11 finale, but not without a few twists. “There are still some roadblocks in the way,” executive producer Steve Holland tells us. “Hopefully fun ones in ways that you’re not going to expect.” And yes, that's Kathy Bates and magician Teller, who play Amy’s parents in the finale. Click the link in our bio for more details. ????: Michael Yarish/CBS
New photos from Amy and Sheldon's wedding on #BigBangTheory have arrived! ????????Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons' characters will finally tie the knot in the May 10 season finale. The guest list is rather large for the big affair, including a surprise appearance by #StarWars legend #MarkHamill. Swipe through to see some photos and click the link in our bio for even more. #BBT ????: Michael Yarish/CBS
