Big Bang Theory: DAS ist Amy als Braut

09. Mai 2018 10:58

Hochzeitsglocken

© Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images

    Erste Bilder: Endlich tun sie es! Amy und Sheldon werden heiraten!

    Diese Lovestory war eine mit groben Hindernissen! Während Amy (Mayim Bialik) schon länger in ihren Sheldon (Jim Parsons) verschossen war, ist sich der nüchtern-abgeklärte Wissenschaftler länger nicht sicher gewesen, was er denn von solch trivialen Dingen halten soll, wie der Liebe.

    Happy End

    Typisch "Big Bang Theory" halt! Denn in der Kult-Serie dreht sich alles um die lustige Nerd-Clique. Doch nun wird es ein Happy End geben für "Shamy" - Sheldon und Amy. In der finalen Folge der 11. Staffel der Serie werden sich die beiden das Ja-Wort geben. Oder doch nicht? Kann es noch zu einem Zwischenfall kommen, der die Ehe verhindert? Ein Geheimnis ist jedenfalls schon gelüftet: das, wie Amy im Brautkleid aussieht! 

     

     

     

     

