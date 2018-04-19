Sonderthema:

19. April 2018 07:30

Ex-Kampfpilotin rettet 143 Menschenleben

Konnte Flieger sicher landen

Ex-Kampfpilotin rettet 143 Menschenleben

Nachdem ein Triebwerk explodierte, landete Tammie Jo Shults (56) die Maschine sicher und wurde zur Heldin!

Tammie Jo Shults (56) war Pilotin bei der US-Navy und lenkte Kampfjets – jetzt fliegt sie in der zivilen Luftfahrt für "Southwest Airlines". Sie wird als Heldin gefeiert, weil sie ein Flugzeug sicher landete, nachdem ein Triebwerk explodierte. Sie rette damit 143 Menschen das Leben. Eine Person starb bei der Explosion im Flugzeug.  

Laut "Washington Post" blieb Shults ruhig, als sie sich an die Flugsicherung wandte. "Southwest 1380, wir fliegen nur mehr mit einer Turbine", meldete die ehemalige Kampfpilotin der US-Navy. "Wir haben einen Teil des Flugzeuges verloren und müssen die Geschwindigkeit drosseln."
 
turbine1.jpg © APA
 
Sie fuhr fort: "Wir haben verletzte Passagiere." Ein Flugverkehrsleiter antwortete: "Verletzte Passagiere, ok, und ist Ihr Flugzeug in Flammen?" "Nein, es brennt nicht, aber ein Teil davon fehlt", antwortete Shults. "Sie haben gesagt, es gibt ein Loch, und äh, jemand sei rausgeflogen."
 
Shults war sich kaum bewusst, was sich genau in der Kabine des Flugzeugs abspielte und steuerte das Flugzeug ruhig weiter. 

Das sind die Helden, die das Flugzeug trotz explodierten Triebwerk sicher landeten:

 
Einer der Triebwerke des Südwestflugzeugs explodierte. Das Fenster brach und eine weibliche Passagierin, die später als Jennifer Riordan identifiziert wurde, wurde teilweise rausgesaugt. Sie starb später und mehrere andere Passagiere wurden infolge des Ereignisses verletzt.
 
Wie nun bekannt wurde, handelt es sich bei der Pilotin, die den Flieger sicher zu Boden brachte um die Ex-Kampfpilotin Tammie Jo Shults, die bereits eine F-18 "Hornet" flog.  
 
 
 
In sozialen Netzwerken erhielt die Pilotin des Fluges große Anerkennung. Tammy Jo Shults habe einen herausragenden Job getan, die Maschine unter diesen Umständen sicher zu landen.
