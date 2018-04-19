19. April 2018 07:30
Ex-Kampfpilotin rettet 143 Menschenleben
Tammie Jo Shults (56) war Pilotin bei der US-Navy und lenkte Kampfjets – jetzt fliegt sie in der zivilen Luftfahrt für "Southwest Airlines". Sie wird als Heldin gefeiert, weil sie ein Flugzeug sicher landete, nachdem ein Triebwerk explodierte. Sie rette damit 143 Menschen das Leben. Eine Person starb bei der Explosion im Flugzeug.
Das sind die Helden, die das Flugzeug trotz explodierten Triebwerk sicher landeten:
@SouthwestAir These are the hero’s of SWA 1380 NYC to Dallas We lost an engine mid-flight and they guided back to Philly saved 149 on board pic.twitter.com/RNA8sXRBZA— Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) 17. April 2018
The Navy has released information on Tammie Jo Shults, including her assignments.— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) 18. April 2018
"In regards to the question on whether she was the first female Navy fighter pilot we can confirm that LCDR Shults was among the first cohort of women pilots to transition to tactical aircraft" pic.twitter.com/w2EqmPLLTx
