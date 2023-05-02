Serena Williams mit Baby-Bauch bei Met-Gala mit Ehemann Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams hat am Rande der Met-Gala in New York ihre zweite Schwangerschaft öffentlich gemacht.

Williams: Auf Insta bestätigt

Die 23-malige Grand-Slam-Gewinnerin postete am Montag (Ortszeit) bei Instagram Fotos von ihrem Mann Alexis Ohanian und sich in ihrem Gala-Outfit und schrieb dazu: "Ich war so aufgeregt, als Anna Wintour uns drei zur Met-Gala eingeladen hat." Auf einigen der Fotos hat sie zudem ihre Hände so positioniert, dass diese ihren Babybauch unter dem schwarzen Kleid betonen.

Gemeinsame Tochter

Williams, die ihre Tennis-Karriere im vergangenen Jahr beendet hat, hat seit 2017 bereits eine Tochter.