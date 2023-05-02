Alles zu oe24Plus
| 02. Mai 2023 | 08:37 Uhr
Williams Ohanian
©Getty Images

Wird wieder Mama

Serena Williams: Auf Met-Gala verrät sie Babygeheimnis

Serena Williams mit Baby-Bauch bei Met-Gala mit Ehemann Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams hat am Rande der  Met-Gala  in New York ihre zweite Schwangerschaft öffentlich gemacht.

Williams: Auf Insta bestätigt

Die 23-malige Grand-Slam-Gewinnerin postete am Montag (Ortszeit) bei Instagram Fotos von ihrem Mann Alexis Ohanian und sich in ihrem Gala-Outfit und schrieb dazu: "Ich war so aufgeregt, als Anna Wintour uns drei zur Met-Gala eingeladen hat." Auf einigen der Fotos hat sie zudem ihre Hände so positioniert, dass diese ihren Babybauch unter dem schwarzen Kleid betonen.

 

 

Gemeinsame Tochter

Williams, die ihre Tennis-Karriere im vergangenen Jahr beendet hat, hat seit 2017 bereits eine Tochter. 

Die besten Looks der Met Gala 2023

  • Lily James 1/48
    Dua Lipa
  • Lily James 2/48
    Kim Kardashian
  • Lily James 3/48
    Nicole Kidman
  • Lily James 4/48
    Gigi Hadid
  • Lily James 5/48
    Rihanna
  • Lily James 6/48
    Florence Pugh
  • Lily James 7/48
    Anok Yai
  • Lily James 8/48
    Jenna Ortega
  • Lily James 9/48
    Billie Eilish
  • Lily James 10/48
    Margot Robbie
  • Lily James 11/48
    Ashley Graham
  • Lily James 12/48
    Sydney Sweeney
  • Lily James 13/48
    Kerry Washington
  • Lily James 14/48
    Anne Hathaway
  • Lily James 15/48
    Julia Garner
  • Lily James 16/48
    Salma Hayek
  • Lily James 17/48
    Gisele Bündchen
  • Lily James 18/48
    Michaela Cole
  • Lily James 19/48
    Joan Smalls
  • Lily James 20/48
    Kendall Jenner
  • Lily James 21/48
    Amanda Seyfried
  • Lily James 22/48
    Penelope Cruz
  • Lily James 23/48
    Lizzo
  • Lily James 24/48
    Karli Kloss
  • Lily James 25/48
    Suki Waterhouse
  • Lily James 26/48
    Emily Ratajkowski
  • Lily James 27/48
    Pedro Pascal
  • Lily James 28/48
    Aubrey Plaza
  • Lily James 29/48
    Cardi B
  • Lily James 30/48
    Lea Michele
  • Lily James 31/48
    Lily Collins
  • Lily James 32/48
    Irina Shayk
  • Lily James 33/48
    Vanessa Hudgens
  • Lily James 34/48
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  • Lily James 35/48
    Daisy Edgar Jones
  • Lily James 36/48
    Naomi Campbell
  • Lily James 37/48
    Miranda Kerr
  • Lily James 38/48
    Rita Ora
  • Lily James 39/48
    Whitney Peak
  • Lily James 40/48
    Kylie Jenner
  • Lily James 41/48
    Keke Palmer
  • Lily James 42/48
    Emma Chamberlain
  • Lily James 43/48
    Lila & Kate Moss
  • Lily James 44/48
    Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz-Beckham
  • Lily James 45/48
    Lily Aldrige
  • Lily James 46/48
    Vittoria Ceretti
  • Lily James 47/48
    Bad Bunny
  • Lily James 48/48
    Lily James

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

© Getty

