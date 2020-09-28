oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Startseite Österreich International Deutschland Royals Kultur Musik Kino TV-Highlights VIP-Partys Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Huawei P40 Serie Vergleich Philoro Gold Immobilien XXXLutz Alles Auto
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Sonderthema:
royals
Will & Kate: Sie zeigen neue, private Bilder der Familie
© Getty Images

Entzückend

Will & Kate: Sie zeigen neue, private Bilder der Familie

Teilen Twittern

Doku-Legende Sir David Attenborough besuchte die Royals zum Filmschauen.

Ein außergewöhnliches Geschenk hat Prinz George vom britischen Tierfilmer Sir David Attenborough erhalten: Der 94-Jährige schenkte dem Siebenjährigen den Zahn eines urzeitlichen Riesenhais (Carcharocles megalodon). Anlass war eine private Vorführung des neuen Films des Naturforschers, wie der Kensington-Palast am Sonntag, 27.9., mitteilte. Zu diesem Anlass gab es auch gleich einige neue Bilder der royalen Familie zu bestaunen. Die Aufnahmen zeigen fröhliche Kinder und entspannte Eltern.
 
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film ????️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize ???? the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark ???? the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) am

Kate, Will und Kids sahen Film

Zusammen mit Prinz William (38), Herzogin Kate (38) und seinen Geschwistern Charlotte (5) und Louis (2) hatte George die Gelegenheit, den Streifen im Garten des Palastes zu sehen. Der Dokumentarfilm "A Life on our Planet" (Ein Leben auf unserem Planeten) läuft nächste Woche in den Kinos an. Ebenso wie Attenborough setze sich William für den Umweltschutz ein, teilte der Palast weiter mit.

George: Hai-Zahn als Geschenk

Auf Bildern ist zu sehen, wie Prinz George das Zahnfossil bestaunt. Carcharocles megalodon war nach Angaben von Forschern wahrscheinlich der größte Hai, der je gelebt hat - rund dreimal so groß wie ein heutiger Weißer Hai. Die Art kam vor etwa 23 Millionen Jahren auf und starb vor 2,6 Millionen aus.

Die Top-Stories von oe24

So funktioniert Gäste-Liste in Lokalen
Regen führt zu Stau-Chaos rund um Wien
Spesen: Strache drohen bis 10 Jahre Haft
Anzeige
Trump zahlte jahrelang fast keine Steuern
Nach Pleite hagelt es Kritik an Alaba
Gorilla attackiert Pflegerin im Zoo von Madrid
Anzeige
Thiem startet heute in French Open
Wien-Wahl: SPÖ bei 40 %, Ludwig kommt schon auf 48 %
Weltweit bereits mehr als eine Million Corona-Tote
Anzeige
So einfach rüstet man sein Smart Home auf
US-Richter stoppt Verbot von TikTok vorläufig
Gäste-Registrierung: McDonald's setzt auf QR-Code und Formulare
Anzeige
Krieg im Kaukasus: Erdogan und Putin im Konflikt
Kulis legt mit nächster Nehammer-Parodie nach
Shitstorm um Karina Sarkissova nach „Dancing Stars
Placido Domingo erstmals nach Vorwürfen: "Habe nie jemanden belästigt"