Einbeiniger Gewichtheber begeistert das Netz

SMALL WINS ???? Surprised myself with a clean & jerk PB in @rebournehealthfitness class last week. Truth be told I was a little nervous going into this lift. Its still quite new to me, plus pressing overhead on the one leg presents numerous challenges. But we ended with 50kg going up ⬆️ It’s not an impressive weight in the grand scheme of things. There were some serious numbers going up from others in the class, but it wasn’t about comparison - everyone pushed within their own limits and capabilities and encouraged everyone else (and mine wasn’t the only PB that night) Sometimes, challenges in the gym (and life in general) seem too difficult to complete… …but goes to show what you can achieve in a supportive environment ???? Get yourself around positive, supportive people who are all about improvement and growth - and see your life level up ????????