20. Juli 2020 07:36

Jennifer Aniston schockt mit Corona-Foto

#wearadamnmask

© Instagram

Jennifer Aniston schockt mit Corona-Foto

Der Friends-Star schreckt Corona-Leugner mit einem Foto auf Instagram auf.
Bisher sind weltweit bereits mehr als 14,96 Millionen Menschen mit dem Coronavirus infiziert, mehr als 600.000 Personen sind an Covid-19 gestorben. Trotzdem gibt es immer noch Menschen, welche die die Gefährlichkeit der Pandemie leugnen und Corona nicht gefährlicher als die Grippe sei.
 
Hollywood-Superstar Jennifer Aniston appelliert nun an alle Zweifler und postete dafür auf Instagram ein echtes Schock-Foto. „Das ist unser Freund Kevin. Total gesund, kein einziges zugrunde liegendes Gesundheitsproblem. Das ist Covid. Das ist echt“, schreibt der Friends-Star und zeigt dabei, wie ihr Freund auf der Intensivstation liegt.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this ???? BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate ???????? ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask ???? and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) am

 

"Wir dürfen nicht naiv sein"

Aniston ruft dann ihre Follower auf, einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu tragen: „Wir dürfen nicht so naiv sein zu glauben, dass wir dem entkommen können. Wenn wir wollen, dass es zu Ende geht, und das wollen wir doch, oder? Der eine Schritt, den wir tun können, ist diese verdammte Maske zu tragen. Denkt nur an diejenigen, die bereits unter diesem schrecklichen Virus gelitten haben. Tu es für deine Familie. Und vor allem für dich selbst. Covid betrifft alle Altersgruppen.“
 
Die Schauspielerin erklärt dann auch, dass das Foto ihres Freundes Anfang April aufgenommen wurde und es Kevin inzwischen besser geht. 
