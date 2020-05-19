Sonderthema:

19. Mai 2020 17:00

Prinz Charles ruft Briten zur Ernte-Hilfe auf

Wegen Arbeitskräftemangel

Prinz Charles ruft Briten zur Ernte-Hilfe auf

Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie ist die Ernte in Großbritannien in Gefahr - es fehlen ausländische Saisonarbeiter. 
Der britische Thronfolger Prinz Charles (71) rief in einem Instagram-Video vom Dienstag seine Landsleute zur Erntehilfe auf. "Das Essen entsteht nicht durch Zauberei", sagt der 71-jährige Monarch und Ökobauer in dem kurzen Clip. Die Aufnahme entstand im Gemüsegarten auf seinem schottischen Landsitz.
 
Prinz Charles unterstützt die Regierung in ihrem Anliegen, die Bevölkerung vor Ernteausfällen zu warnen. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie fehlen in Großbritannien derzeit ausländische Saisonarbeiter. Aber auch der Brexit macht den Landwirten ebenso zu schaffen. Denn viele Arbeiter aus Osteuropa haben der Insel nach dem Austritt aus der EU den Rücken gekehrt.
 
Die britische Regierung fürchtet nun, dass Obst und Gemüse auf vielen Feldern in Großbritannien verrotten könnten, da ausländische Arbeitskräfte wegen der Pandemie fehlen. Sie wollen in den kommenden Monaten nun zum Beispiel Studenten als Erntehelfer einsetzen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Prince of Wales has shared a message in support of the #PickForBritain campaign which encourages those looking for work in these difficult times to consider a job picking fruit and vegetables from the harvest. The food is ordinarily picked by migrant labourers who come from other European countries but are unable to travel this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. A farmer himself, The Prince is Patron or President of many organisations that help preserve rural communities and protect British agriculture. The Prince of Wales, invoking the memory of the Land Army from World War II, says: If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help. The message was recorded by The Prince in the gardens of his home Birkhall in Scotland. You can find out more about the ‘Pick For Britian’ campaign by following the link in my bio. Date of Release: 19th May 2020 ????: @clarencehouse #princecharles #princeofwales #pickforbritain

