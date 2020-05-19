Prinz Charles ruft Briten zur Ernte-Hilfe auf

The Prince of Wales has shared a message in support of the #PickForBritain campaign which encourages those looking for work in these difficult times to consider a job picking fruit and vegetables from the harvest. The food is ordinarily picked by migrant labourers who come from other European countries but are unable to travel this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. A farmer himself, The Prince is Patron or President of many organisations that help preserve rural communities and protect British agriculture. The Prince of Wales, invoking the memory of the Land Army from World War II, says: If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help. The message was recorded by The Prince in the gardens of his home Birkhall in Scotland. You can find out more about the ‘Pick For Britian’ campaign by following the link in my bio. Date of Release: 19th May 2020 ????: @clarencehouse #princecharles #princeofwales #pickforbritain

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Prince of Wales (Fanpage) (@charlesprinceofwales) am Mai 19, 2020 um 1:52 PDT