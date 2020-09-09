Kim Kardashian kündigt Ende von "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" an.

Die erfolgreiche Reality-Show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" um den Kardashian-Jenner-Clan geht nach 14 Jahren zu Ende. Die letzte Staffel soll Anfang 2021 ausgestrahlt werden, wie Reality-TV-Star Kim Kardashian (39) am Dienstagnachmittag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram bekannt gab.

Letzte Staffel soll 2021 ausgestrahlt werden

"Schweren Herzens haben wir als Familie die schwierige Entscheidung getroffen, uns von 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' zu verabschieden", teilte die vierfache Mutter und Ehefrau von Rapper Kanye West mit. Sie seien ihren Fans für die langjährige Treue während 20 Staffeln sehr dankbar, betonte Kardashian. Die Zuschauer hätten durch gute und schlechte Zeiten, viele Beziehungen und Kinder und durch Glück und Tränen zu ihnen gehalten.

Kardashians: Familien-TV

In der seit 2007 ausgestrahlten Sendung gewährte die Kardashian-Jenner-Großfamilie aus Los Angeles Einblick in ihr Leben. In der Show jammerten sie über Liebesprobleme, gaben Schwangerschaften bekannt oder prahlten mit ihren Errungenschaften als Models und Geschäftsleute. Neben Kim und ihren Geschwistern Kourtney, Khloé und Robert Kardashian wirkten auch ihre Halbschwestern Kendall und Kylie Jenner mit, ebenso wie deren Mutter Kris Jenner samt ihrem Ex-Mann, dem früheren olympischen Zehnkämpfer Bruce Jenner, der seit 2015 als Frau lebt und sich den Namen Caitlyn gegeben hat.