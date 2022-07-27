From now on, crypto-wallets can be replenishes in Euro currency: WhiteBIT exchange announed the cooperation with Checkout payment platform.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe, WhiteBIT is expanding the capabilities of its users, improving the quality of its services, making the service as convenient and comfortable as possible. Now, all WhiteBIT users can replenish their crypto wallets using Euro currency. Suitable pairs are already available at WhiteBIT. This has become possible as a part of WhiteBIT's cooperation with the Checkout cloud payment platform.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain

WhiteBIT explained that the creation of trading pairs with Euro is the next logical step in the development, scaling of the company and implementation of the main mission - to make cryptocurrency and blockchain technology as widespread and accessible to people all over the world as possible.

"Today, WhiteBIT is not only the largest crypto exchange in Europe, but an entire ecosystem with its own community. We strive to produce the widest possible range of services for users, but at the same time convenient and comfortable. Making cryptocurrency accessible is our main mission, which we are consistently implementing.

Our cooperation with Checkout is the next stage in the implementation of WhiteBIT's global strategy. Euro trading pairs on the exchange make it much easier for users to deposit assets on their crypto-wallets. It's convenient and fast. It expands abilities.

We believe that such a step will help attract as many people as possible to the cryptocurrency community, particularly among European countries", - said WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

The number of trading pairs is expanding

Today, the Euro is the only official currency for more than 340 million Europeans. Expanding the number of trading pairs allows Europeans to directly buy or sell virtual assets using their usual national currency, without the need for additional conversion of EUR, such as USDТ. T

his option will allow the cryptocurrency community to grow in the future, attracting European users to it. The cooperation between WhiteBIT and Checkout is another step in the integration of cryptocurrencies in Europe.

Remark: WhiteBIT is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe. It meets all KYC and AML requirements. It is among the top 2 exchanges in the world in terms of security, based on an independent audit by Hacken and is AAA rated. The WhiteBIT team unites 500 members.