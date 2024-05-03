Top-10-Touren mit dem City-Bike

Wien auf zwei Rädern erfahren: Die besten Rad-Tourenziele der Bundeshauptstadt und des Umlands. Exploring Vienna and the surroundings by bike: The best cycling routes for spring.

1. Donauinsel:

Das Erholungsgebiet in Wien schlechthin bietet zwischen Einlaufbauwerk und Südspitze auf 21 km Länge Erholung.

The recreation area par excellence in Vienna offers 21 kilometres of relaxation between the intake structure and the southern tip.

2. Laxenburg

Die Parkanlage im englischen Stil mit der romantischen Franzensburg liegt ca. 20 km vom Stadtzentrum entfernt.

The English-style landscape garden with the romantic Franzensburg castle is 20 km from the city centre.



3. Lobau

Von der Donauinsel (oder über die Esslinger Furt von der Seestadt) aus ist das Naturjuwel mit dem Rad leicht erreichbar. Fahrverbote beachten.

The national park can be reached easily from the Danube Island (or from Seestadt via the Esslinger Furt). Please observe cycling bans.



4. Wiental mit Schönbrunn

Von der Urania über den Naschmarkt können das Schloss Schönbrunn und das renaturierte Wiental & der Wienerwald bequem mit dem Rad erreicht werden.

Schönbrunn Palace as well as the Vienna Woods can be easily reached by bike from the Urania via the Naschmarkt.



5. Marchfeldkanal

Naturnahe Radtour von Strebersdorf S-Bahn bis Deutsch-Wagram (16 km), Verlängerungsmöglichkeit bis Schloss Hof & Marchegg Bahnhof (64 km), Devín & Bratislava.

Cycle tour close to nature from Strebersdorf S-Bahn to Deutsch-Wagram (16 km), extension possible to Hof Palace & Marchegg Bahnhof (railway , 64 km), Devín & Bratislava.



6.Ring-Radweg

Radweg-Klassiker entlang des Wiener Prachtboulevards, leider teils eng & unübersichtlich.

Classic cycling route along Vienna’s magnificient boulevard. Unfortunately partly narrow & confusing.



7. Prater Hauptallee

Die schnurgerade Allee vom Praterstern zum Lusthaus ist nicht nur unter Läufern beliebt, Jesuitenwiese & Co. laden zum Pausieren ein.

The linear alley from Praterstern to Lusthaus is not only popular with runners.



8. Alberner Hafen

Die markanten Getreidespeicher und der Friedhof der Namenlosen liegen 11 km entlang des Donaukanals von der Urania entfernt.

The distinctive warehouses & the „Cemetery of the Nameless“ are 11 km east of the city centre.



9. Donau sportlich westwärts: Krems

Die Donau entlang bis Tulln & weiter nach Zwentendorf, das Kraftwerk Grafenwörth überqueren, ab hier empfehlen wir den Kamptal-Radweg bis Schloss Grafenegg und von dort weiter nach Krems (ca. 85 km).

Cycle along the Danube to Tulln & on to Zwentendorf, cross the Grafenwörth power station, from here we recommend the “Kamptal“ cycling route to Grafenegg Castle and from there on to Krems (approx. 85 km).

