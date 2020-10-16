Pastorin verlässt Kirche und wird Nackt-Model

Nikole Mitchell warf ihren Job als Pastorin hin, um eine Strip-Karriere zu starten.

Eine Ex-Pastorin aus den USA sorgt mit ihrem Karrierewechsel für Wirbel im Netz: Nikole Mitchell, Mutter von drei Kindern, warf ihren Kirchen-Job hin, um mit schlüpfrigen Strip-Shows auf der Amateur-Porno-Plattform "OnlyFans" ihr Geld zu verdienen. "Schon als ich klein war wollte ich Stripperin werden. Aber ich wurde indoktriniert und begann zu glauben, dass mein Verlangen und mein Körper von Sünde geprägt und 'schlecht' wären.", so Mitchell zur New York Post. Die Ex-Pastorin wuchs laut eigenen Aussagen in einem sehr konservativen Haushalt einer baptistischen Familie auf. Obwohl sie Pastorin wurde, galt sie weiterhin als "schwarzes Schaf" der Familie. "Mir wurde gelernt, dass Frauen nicht in der Lage sind zu führen, in die Küche gehören und lediglich fürs Kinderkriegen gut sind.", so Mitchell weiter.

© Instagram

Ging einfach nie wieder zur Kirche

Nachdem Mitchell 2016 ein LGBT-Theaterstück besuchte, wurde ihre klar, dass sie nicht heterosexuell ist. Ab diesem Zeitpunkt erkannte die Pastorin, dass sie bisexuell ist - sie musste diesen Teil ihres Lebens geheim halten, weil es in der Kirche nicht akzeptiert worden wäre. Ein Jahr später verließ Mitchell die Kirche. "Ich ging einfach nie wieder hin", so die Ex-Pastorin. Kurze Zeit später veröffentlichte die damals 37-jährige ein YouTube-Video, in dem sie sich outete.

"Sexpress yourself"

Nach und nach änderte sie ihr Leben. Nikole wollte ihren sexuellen Verlangen auf den Grund gehen und besuchte sogar einen Kurs - "Sexpress yourself". Später ließ sie sich für ein Nackt-Shooting ablichten. Sie habe sich nie heiliger und freier gefühlt. Nun postet die Ex-Pastorin einschlägige Fotos auf OnlyFans - "Jeder hat das Recht sich auszuleben. Was auch immer sich für ihn oder sie gut anfühlt" predigt Nikole heute.