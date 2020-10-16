Pastorin verlässt Kirche und wird Nackt-Model

Nikole Mitchell warf ihren Job als Pastorin hin, um eine Strip-Karriere zu starten.
Eine Ex-Pastorin aus den USA sorgt mit ihrem Karrierewechsel für Wirbel im Netz: Nikole Mitchell, Mutter von drei Kindern, warf ihren Kirchen-Job hin, um mit schlüpfrigen Strip-Shows auf der Amateur-Porno-Plattform "OnlyFans" ihr Geld zu verdienen. "Schon als ich klein war wollte ich Stripperin werden. Aber ich wurde indoktriniert und begann zu glauben, dass mein Verlangen und mein Körper von Sünde geprägt und 'schlecht' wären.", so Mitchell zur New York Post. Die Ex-Pastorin wuchs laut eigenen Aussagen in einem sehr konservativen Haushalt einer baptistischen Familie auf. Obwohl sie Pastorin wurde, galt sie weiterhin als "schwarzes Schaf" der Familie. "Mir wurde gelernt, dass Frauen nicht in der Lage sind zu führen, in die Küche gehören und lediglich fürs Kinderkriegen gut sind.", so Mitchell weiter.
Ging einfach nie wieder zur Kirche
Nachdem Mitchell 2016 ein LGBT-Theaterstück besuchte, wurde ihre klar, dass sie nicht heterosexuell ist. Ab diesem Zeitpunkt erkannte die Pastorin, dass sie bisexuell ist - sie musste diesen Teil ihres Lebens geheim halten, weil es in der Kirche nicht akzeptiert worden wäre. Ein Jahr später verließ Mitchell die Kirche. "Ich ging einfach nie wieder hin", so die Ex-Pastorin. Kurze Zeit später veröffentlichte die damals 37-jährige ein YouTube-Video, in dem sie sich outete.
Not all Karens are Karens???? A neighbor left this note on our front step yesterday and it honestly brought tears to my eyes! We live in a very conservative, pro-Trump county so to receive love and support from a neighbor you don’t know took me by surprise and meant so much to me! So last night after dinner, my 4yo and I took a walk to find her house (she left her address) and got to meet her and her beautiful family. When I got home, my 10yo asked me, “Did you ask her to coffee mom?!”???? This girl knows I love me some quality time with people who get it. Don’t underestimate the ways you let your little light shine - whether it’s putting up a sign or writing a note - it moves people.❤️ ????: @krazedphotography
"Sexpress yourself"
Nach und nach änderte sie ihr Leben. Nikole wollte ihren sexuellen Verlangen auf den Grund gehen und besuchte sogar einen Kurs - "Sexpress yourself". Später ließ sie sich für ein Nackt-Shooting ablichten. Sie habe sich nie heiliger und freier gefühlt. Nun postet die Ex-Pastorin einschlägige Fotos auf OnlyFans - "Jeder hat das Recht sich auszuleben. Was auch immer sich für ihn oder sie gut anfühlt" predigt Nikole heute.
What no one can take away from you is your ability to manifest. No matter what you've been through... No matter the odds before you... You CAN overcome. You CAN rise up. You CAN call in the desires of your heart. The real tragedy would be for you to be convinced that somehow you're powerless. YOU ARE NOT POWERLESS. You are motherfucking powerful!!! So powerful that you have the ability to create ANY reality you want. One where you're happy or sad. Rich or poor. Lonely or loved. Unstoppable or disempowered. The choice is yours. This is why Mastering the Art of Manifestation is so revolutionary. It gives you your power back. It brings you home to who you really are. And once that happens... you WILL become all you're meant to be. Your dreams start coming true. More money starts pouring in. Opportunities fall into your lap. Inspired ideas pop into your head. Humans go out of their way to help you. All of a sudden, everywhere you go, magic flows. THAT'S what is available to you TODAY. That's what this course will unlock for you. The content and teachings inside this course will become lifelong tools that will forever shape the course of your life. Want to levelup? Learn how to manifest. Want more money? Learn how to manifest. Want once-in-a-lifetime opportunities? Learn how to manifest. Anything and everything you want will come about when you know how to manifest. It's the answer you've been praying for and it's here in its fullness. Hit the link in my bio to join me inside Mastering the Art of Manifestation - where YOU will become all you're meant to be and you'll master the ability to call in everything you want with absolute certainty and ease. Enrollment closes tonight.❤️ Love you and SO thrilled to join you in this. Here's to YOU and your manifestation powers. ????: @hannahsanfordart
Trust????????your????????feelings????????. Growing up I was taught I couldn’t trust my feelings, that my feelings would lead me astray. As a result, my job was to listen to the voices and opinions of others, particularly my white male pastors (aka all the red flags right there / white supremacy at work / patriarchy at play). Being a deeply feeling person, I felt conflicted a lot of the time. Because to ignore myself felt wrong... but to trust myself felt scary. But it only felt scary because I had been taught to fear myself. On my journey coming home to myself, I discovered that not only is there nothing to fear but that I am the most powerful source! And my feelings are my super power! Why? Because feelings precede manifestation! When you trust your feelings, when you surrender to your knowing, you can call in anything and everything you want! And especially as an intuitive person, I can make shit happen fast. My????????faith????????moves????????mountains????????. Is it any wonder that white cishet men in power would tell me and womxn/queer folx like me that our feelings are dangerous? That we can’t trust overselves? That’s how we become disconnected from our power! That’s how we let others say how our life gets to go instead of deciding and manifesting that for ourselves! This is why I care so deeply about Rise and Release. Because it’s about coming home to yourself, trusting yourself, and building a life based on what YOU want for your life. It’s about taking your power back. It’s about believing in your vision more than your fears. It’s about trusting that deep inner knowing above and beyond the opinions of others. It’s about becoming the fullest expression of you and being deeply and continually rewarded for it. It’s about living an embodied and empowered life where you have the ultimate say on how your life gets to unfold. This is what we’ll be creating and cultivating and unleashing in our time together. And I’d love to have you in there. 4 weeks. 4 live calls. Unlimited support inside our private fb group. A life forever changed. We start next week, so sign up in my bio! ????: moi ???? P.S. See more of this set on my Only Fans! Link in bio.????