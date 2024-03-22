Seit Jahren Familie nicht gesehen: Studenten überraschen Sicherheitsmann

Der Sicherheitsmann James Mogaij hat seit vielen Jahren seine Familie nicht mehr gesehen. Deshalb haben Studenten an einem Collage in Providence eine tolle Überraschung für den Mann vorbereitet.

James ist ein Sicherheitsbeamter am College in Providence, der Hauptstadt von Rhode Island. Pro Woche arbeitet er dort seit Jahren in der Nachtschicht - auf der Plattform "GoFundMe" schreibt ein Student: "Er ist wirklich einer der nettesten Menschen, die Sie jemals treffen werden", weiters fügt er hinzu: "Er begrüßt jeden mit einem Lächeln und ist immer offen für Gespräche, egal zu welcher Nachtzeit man ihm begegnet".

Der Mann stammt ursprünglich aus dem westafrikanischen Land Nigeria und hat seine Familie seit 11 Jahren nicht mehr gesehen - der Grund, ihm fehle einfach das Geld für so eine weite Reise. Als die Studenten von James Mogaij Problem gehört haben, war ihnen sofort klar, dass sie helfen möchten. Die Studenten haben eine Spendenseite ins Leben gerufen und haben somit um Spenden gebeten. Die Spendenbereitschaft war unglaublich: Nach 21 Tagen kamen unglaubliche 27.500 Euro zusammen. Als die Studenten dem Sicherheitsmann das Geld überreicht haben, war dieser komplett überrascht und hat sich wahnsinnig gefreut, weshalb er sogar vom Sessel kippt.

please stop and take the time to watch and share this amazing display of unrelenting kindness and humanity at its best. now time for MY BRAGGING- My best friend Jess Reichert son Brandon is the most incredibly kind, thoughtful and generous soul. (Apple doesn't fall far from the tree) I am once again blown away by Brandon's God Given gift of always doing the right thing and recognizing what is truly important in this world- LOVE and KINDNESS. Brandon started a Gofundme for his overnight security guard James at his dorm building at Providence College. James has been wanting to visit his family in Nigeria for a long time, and Brandon along with all of the amazing students on his floor at PC began to raise money for James to get him home. Today they presented him with the trip. This act of kindness shows us all, that we are more alike than not. Brandon's ability to always do the right thing and lead, show compassion and gratitude has been a highlight of my life watching him grow up into the amazing young man he is. On that note, I want to give Jess Reichert all the respect in the world for raising this boy as a SINGLE MOTHER and shaping him to be everything he is. For the countless sacrifices she has and continues to make and the obstacles she endures to make sure he has every opportunity to continue on his path we all could learn from as parents. This is also your payoff Jessie, everything that boy is, is ALL because of you! I al so proud to be your friend! I love you both so much!!!

Das Geld reicht nun nicht nur für eine Reise nach Afrika, der Mann kann nun auch noch eine weitere Reise damit finanzieren. Der Studenten, der hinter der Aktion steht, freut sich sehr: "Ich möchte allen danken, die gespendet haben, da Ihr sehen könnt, welchen Einfluss Ihr auf einen so unglaublichen Mann habt", er sagt weiter: Er weiß nicht, wie sehr wir ihn schätzen, und wir hoffen, dass ihm dies zeigt, wie viel er unserer Gemeinschaft bedeutet".