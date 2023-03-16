Keine Angst: Pärchen filmt Begegnung mit Riesen-Bären

Dieses Pärchen kennt keine Angst. Wo andere Personen bereits die Flucht ergriffen hätten, hält das Paar hier die Kamera auf den Bären und zeigt das Tier in seiner ganzen Pracht.
Ein spannender Moment wurde mit der Kamera festgehalten, als zwei Wanderer im Katmai-Nationalpark in Alaska einem Bärenpaar begegneten.
So this was an interesting encounter. You might wonder why we didn't just walk backwards down the trail? Why did we go into the thick forest? Every other time we saw a bear on the people trail they were just using it as a highway , cruising back and forth. So we were trained to get off the trail and give them the right away while making sure the bear knows we're there so we don't startle them. This bear had other ideas... we're very grateful to the bear school training that helped us keep calm and move out of his way.
Der Wanderer Alex McGregor teilte das Bildmaterial auf TikTok. Wir sind sehr dankbar für das Training in der Bärenschule, das uns geholfen hat, ruhig zu bleiben und ihm aus dem Weg zu gehen", schrieb er in einer Bildunterschrift zu dem Clip.