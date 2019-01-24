"Jacob Bryan Fisher ist in den frühen Morgenstunden am Montag auf die Welt gekommen", gab Underwood am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) auf Instagram bekannt. Dazu postete die Sängerin Fotos von Fisher, sich selbst und Söhnchen Isaiah Michael (3) mit dem Baby.

Stolz präsentieren Underwood und Fisher ihren Nachwuchs auf Twitter und Instagram:

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe