24. Jänner 2019 06:39

Carrie Underwood gab Geburt von zweitem Sohn bekannt

'Das Leben ist schön'

Carrie Underwood gab Geburt von zweitem Sohn bekannt

Sängerin Carrie Underwood (35) und ihr kanadischer Ehemann, Eishockey-Profi Mike Fisher (38), haben ihr zweites Kind bekommen.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher ist in den frühen Morgenstunden am Montag auf die Welt gekommen", gab Underwood am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) auf Instagram bekannt. Dazu postete die Sängerin Fotos von Fisher, sich selbst und Söhnchen Isaiah Michael (3) mit dem Baby.

Stolz präsentieren Underwood und Fisher ihren Nachwuchs auf Twitter und Instagram:

"Unsere Herzen gehen über, unsere Augen sind müde und unser Leben ist für immer verändert. Das Leben ist schön...", fügte Underwood hinzu. Das Paar ist seit acht Jahren verheiratet. Underwood ("Before He Cheats") will mit ihrem aktuellen Album "Cry Pretty" von Mai an auf Tour gehen. Das hatte die siebenfache Grammy-Preisträgerin im vorigen August bei der Bekanntgabe ihrer Schwangerschaft angekündigt.
 
Carrie Underwood auf Instagram, Facebook, YouTube und Twitter
Mike Fisher auf Instagram und Facebook
 
