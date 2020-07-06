Sonderthema:

06. Juli 2020 10:40

Broadway-Star Cordero: Corona-Tod mit 41

Tragisch

© Getty Images

Broadway-Star Cordero: Corona-Tod mit 41

Nick Cordero kämpfte 13 Wochen lang um sein Leben

Schauspieler Nick Cordero ist an den Folgen seiner Coronavirusinfektion gestorben. Der Schauspieler, der am Broadway große Erfolge feierte (u. a. mit "Rock of Ages"), kämpfte 13 Wochen lang um sein Leben. Am Sonntag, 5.7. verstarb er im Cedars-Sinai-Spital in Los Angeles. Er wurde nur 41 Jahre alt.

Nick Cordero © Getty Images

Amanda, Nick und Elvis

Nick Cordero: Ehefrau teilt Posting

Seine Ehefrau Amanda Kloots teilte ein emotionales Posting auf Instagram. Darin findet sie schöne Worte über ihren Mann und bedankt sich bei Nicks Arzt. Sie werde ihn für immer lieben. Nick hinterlässt auch Sohn Elvis, der erst ein Jahr alt ist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning.  He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands.  As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) am

