Das 90er-Jahre-Kultmodel Helena Christensen zeigt sich von ihrer knackigen Seite.
Einfach nur Wow! Topmodel Helena Christensen zeigt in neuen Bildern auf Instagram wie fit und knackig ihr Körper ist. Die 51-Jährige posiert am Strand im Badeanzug. Auf den Bahamas zeigt sie Teile ihrer Kollektion. Unter dem Namen Staerk and Christensen bietet das Model "Dark Romance Fashion" und Möbel an.
Christensen: Extravagante Designs
Die extravagenten Designs können sind auch preislich nichts für jeden. Ein Badeanzug, wie er in den Bildern zu sehen ist, kostet rund 450 Dollar.
Vintage-Chic
Christensen ist für ihre Modelinie selbst das beste Model.
So hält sich Helena Christensen fit
I am 100% an ‘in nature workout’ type of person, I like sprinting through a forest, swimming in rivers or hiking up a mountain. But if I have to choose any form of indoor exercise it’s 100% boxing and conditioning. And I wouldn’t wanna do it with anyone else but my boxing coach of 15 years, Jason Lee ???? I didn’t start working out till my mid thirties - except for table tennis (friggin awesome) and badminton (ditto) and though I don’t always look forward to going I always get such a high out of it and even more so, I am exhilarated by the thought of recruiting specific muscle groups, even the entire anatomical evolution behind it all (my nerdy side ????) but most importantly, feeling strong and fit ????????♀️????????♀️ ps mask is on to be responsible towards the people around me as it’s a small but safe and clean gym. I uncover my nose if no one’s around. When I train in nature I don’t wear it