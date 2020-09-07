Sonderthema:

07. September 2020 10:08

Tragisch: YouTuber stirbt mit nur 17 Jahren

Überraschender Tod

© Instagram/Ethanisupreme

Tragisch: YouTuber stirbt mit nur 17 Jahren

Posten Sie (0)
Traurige Nachrichten für die Fans des Influencer Ethan Peters: Der 17-Jähirge soll, laut internationalen Medienberichten, vergangenes Wochenende gestorben sein.
Durch seine originellen Drag-Looks erfreute sich Ethan Peters bereits seit einiger Zeit internationale Bekanntheit.

Auf Instagram konnte der Drag-Star und Schmink-Profi insgesamt über 500.000 Follower vorweisen. Seine Fans versorgte der 17-jährige ständig mit Einblicken in sein Leben.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HO! FLO MILI SHIT!! ???????????? dress from @prettylittlething ....Disney vibes????

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ethanisupreme (@ethanisupreme) am

 
Nun bestätigte auch Ethans beste Freundin, die YouTuberin Ava Louise, seinen Tod. "Das hier ist mein bester Freund auf der ganzen Welt. Er war der Einzige, mit dem ich monatelang gesprochen habe. Ich war ganz alleine und kämpfte und Ethan inspirierte mich", so betitelte sie ein gemeinsames Bild mit Ethan. 

Kamf gegen Drogensucht 
 

Ethans beste Freundin nach zufolge, habe er seit etwa einem Jahr gegen seine Drogensucht gekämpft. 

Der Tod des 17-Jährigen soll aufgrund der Einnahme von zwei Medikamenten ausgelöst worden sein.
Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Polizei räumt Strand mit Helikopter

Regenbogenfahne zerrissen

Dezember wird Horror-Monat

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 10

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Irre

Polizei räumt Strand mit Helikopter
Eklat bei Demo

Regenbogenfahne zerrissen
Corona

Dezember wird Horror-Monat
Moser Medien

MOTOR & TRENDS
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Euro Millionen Show
oe24.TV präsentiert

Die Lotto Show – 6 aus 45
Moser Medien

SALZBURG im BLICK – KW34

Top Gelesen 1 / 8

Super heiß!

Heidi Klum postet nächstes Nacktfoto auf Instagram

1
Wer zieht dieses Mal ins Ekel-Camp?

Dschungelcamp 2021: Der erste Kandidat steht fest

2
Kensington Palast

Schock-Fund: Leiche trieb in Teich von William und Kate

3
Ex-"Baywatch"-Star ist frisch verliebt

Pamela Anderson datet ihren Bodyguard

4
Nach Netflix-Deal

Harry will Doku über Mama Diana produzieren

5
Parkett frei für die ''Dancing Stars''

Nach Corona-Pause: Start für die Tanz-Stars

6
Neuer Job

Aaron Carter dreht jetzt Pornos

7
Überraschender Tod

Tragisch: YouTuber stirbt mit nur 17 Jahren

8

Mehr leute-News

Enthüllungsbuch

Ivanka und Melanie Trump: Erbitterter Zickenkrieg

Buch enthüllt: First Lady Melanie hält nicht viel von Stieftochter Ivanka.
"Robins Wish"

Robin Williams: Neue Doku löst Rätsel seiner Krankheit

Schauspieler Robin Williams war zum Zeitpunkt seines Todes kränker als gedacht. 
Nach Sex-Vorwürfen & Festnahme

Todes-Rätsel um Star-DJ: Erick Morillo tot aufgefunden

Durch den Hit "I Like To Move It" wurde er in den 90er-Jahren zum Star, jetzt wurde der 49-Jährige in Florida tot aufgefunden.
Zoff in der Liebe

Autsch! Pitt & seine Neue: Alles aus nach Liebesurlaub

Liebesurlaub wurde abgebrochen, Brad Pitts Neue, Model Nico Mary, reiste ab.
Steht ihr nicht zu

Adele: Rassismus-Vorwürfe wegen Bikini-Bild

Sängerin Adele hat ein Foto gepostet; es zeigt sie leicht bekleidet. Darum bekommt sie dafür Vorwürfe.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!