07. September 2020 10:08
© Instagram/Ethanisupreme
Tragisch: YouTuber stirbt mit nur 17 Jahren
Auf Instagram konnte der Drag-Star und Schmink-Profi insgesamt über 500.000 Follower vorweisen. Seine Fans versorgte der 17-jährige ständig mit Einblicken in sein Leben.
This right here is my best friend in the entire world. He was the only person I spoke to for months. I was all alone and struggling and Ethan inspired me again. He was here with me for my birthday 2 weeks ago and I’m so thankful I got to spend it with him. I’m so fucking thankful he flew out to bum ass Rutgers university to see me. We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short. I can’t breathe. This is the worst pain I ever felt. Iv lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online. His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven’t been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time. Ethan fucking Peters I’m gunna make sure you legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew. I hope there’s an afterlife and you’re doing wild shit up there I really fucking do.
Kamf gegen Drogensucht
Der Tod des 17-Jährigen soll aufgrund der Einnahme von zwei Medikamenten ausgelöst worden sein.
