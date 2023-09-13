Barcelona spielt im El Clasico mit den Stones auf!

Am 29. Oktober steigt der nächste El Classico. Im Olympiastadion von Barcelona wollen Robert Lewandowski und Co. die Real Madrid Stars rund um David Alaba besiegen. Und das mit Hilfe der Rolling Stones. Der FC Barcelona läuft da nämlich mit ganz besonderen Dressen auf. Die berühmte rote Stones-Zunge als Brustsponsor. Das verrät ein Tweet von "Transfer News Live". Die Stones-Dress ist Teil eines Sponsor-Deals mit Spotify. Damit wollen die Stones ihr neues Album „Hackney Diamonds“; das am 20. Oktober veröffentlicht wird, nun auch einem weltweiten Fußball Fan Publikum näher bringen.

???? Barcelona will play the next Clasico with the Rolling Stones logo on its shirt as part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify. ????



The match, scheduled for October 29, will take place a few days after the release of the British band's new album. ????



(???? @Footy_Headlines) pic.twitter.com/aVfzpqqBmZ