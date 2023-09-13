Alles zu oe24VIP
13.09.23, 16:01
Barcelona spielt im El Clasico mit den Stones auf!
Barcelona spielt im El Clasico mit den Stones auf!

Der FC Barcelona geht am 29. Oktober mit den Rolling Stones auf Torjagd. Spezielle Dressen für den El Classico.  

Am 29. Oktober steigt der nächste El Classico. Im Olympiastadion von Barcelona wollen Robert Lewandowski und Co. die Real Madrid Stars rund um David Alaba besiegen. Und das mit Hilfe der Rolling Stones. Der FC Barcelona läuft da nämlich mit ganz besonderen Dressen auf. Die berühmte rote Stones-Zunge als Brustsponsor. Das verrät ein Tweet von "Transfer News Live". Die Stones-Dress ist Teil eines  Sponsor-Deals mit Spotify. Damit wollen die Stones ihr neues Album „Hackney Diamonds“; das am 20. Oktober veröffentlicht wird, nun auch einem weltweiten Fußball Fan Publikum näher bringen.

 


   

