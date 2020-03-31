Sonderthema:

So wird das neue Leben von Meg & Harry

Es ist aus: Der Megxit wird vollzogen: Weder Prinz Harry (35) noch seine Frau Meghan (38) dürfen sich von nun an "Königliche Hoheit" nennen.

Ihre neuen Karrieren werden die beiden von Los Angeles aus starten.

Unklar, wie sie sich finanzieren

Wie sich Harry und Meghan ihren Lebensstil finanzieren wollen, wird sich noch weisen. Die Marke "Sussex Royal" wird ihnen jedenfalls keine Einnahmen bringen.
Derzeit wollen die beiden zusammen mit Söhnchen Archie, so heißt es in der britischen Presse, erst einmal einige Wochen Auszeit machen. Danach werden sie sich zusammen dem Aufbau neuer Charity-Projekte widmen. Meghan soll zudem überlegen, wieder Film-Angebote anzunehmen.

Sussex Royal

Die Instagram-Seite Sussex Royal mit über 11 Millionen Followern darf nicht mehr von Harry und Meghan verwendet werden, das ist das Abschiedsposting, bevor die Seite samt der offiziellen Homepage, stillgelegt wird.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) am


 

 

