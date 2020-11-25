Meghan hat einen sehr persönlichen Essay geschrieben und wird für ihre Offenheit gefeiert.
Herzogin Meghan: Wenige sprechen über Fehlgeburt
Meghan schreibt n dem Essay noch die wahren Worte: "Ein Kind zu verlieren bedeutet eine fast nicht ertragbare Trauer mitzutragen, etwas das so viele erleben und über das doch so wenige sprechen." Mit ihrem Outing hat sie geschafft, dass nun ganz viele über das Tabuthema reden.
I had 3 consecutive miscarriages 30 years ago, no support, just “get over it”. My stiff-upper-lip m-in-law went all Lady Bracknell on me - “to lose one child is misfortune, to lose 3 is carelessness”. I then had 2 wonderful healthy sons but the sadness remains. Sad for #Meghan— Heather (@HeathertheHeron) November 25, 2020
Such awareness being spread today ❤????#miscarriage #recurrentmiscarriage #Meghan #duchessofsussex #babyloss https://t.co/X8DBLOK21y
I'm really glad we're speaking about this. It's not easy to do: she didn't need to, but did. #Meghan https://t.co/Ui9OiDxroZ— Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) November 25, 2020