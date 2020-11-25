Meghan hat einen sehr persönlichen Essay geschrieben und wird für ihre Offenheit gefeiert.

Meghan Markle hat nach eigenen Angaben im Juli eine Fehlgeburt erlitten. "Während ich mein erstgeborenes Kind im Arm hielt, wusste ich, dass ich mein zweites verlieren würde", schrieb die Frau von Prinz Harry in der Mittwochsausgabe der "New York Times". Harry und Meghan haben einen einjährigen Sohn, Archie.

"Stunden später lag ich in einem Spitalsbett, die Hand meines Mannes haltend." Im Krankenhaus, nachdem Harry und sie geweint hatten, fragte Meghan ihren Mann, ob "er okay sei"; das war für die Herzogin außer Dienst der erste Schritt zu einer Verarbeitung des Geschehens, sagt sie. Der Hashtag #areyouokay ist mittlerweile auf Twitter gelandet. Auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst gibt es eine Welle der Unterstützung für Herzogin Meghan.

Herzogin Meghan: Wenige sprechen über Fehlgeburt

Meghan schreibt n dem Essay noch die wahren Worte: "Ein Kind zu verlieren bedeutet eine fast nicht ertragbare Trauer mitzutragen, etwas das so viele erleben und über das doch so wenige sprechen." Mit ihrem Outing hat sie geschafft, dass nun ganz viele über das Tabuthema reden.

I had 3 consecutive miscarriages 30 years ago, no support, just “get over it”. My stiff-upper-lip m-in-law went all Lady Bracknell on me - “to lose one child is misfortune, to lose 3 is carelessness”. I then had 2 wonderful healthy sons but the sadness remains. Sad for #Meghan — Heather (@HeathertheHeron) November 25, 2020

Wow. So it really can happen to anyone no matter who you are. I always thought it was something I had done wrong & never thought 'it' happened to some people (naively).

Such awareness being spread today ❤????#miscarriage #recurrentmiscarriage #Meghan #duchessofsussex #babyloss https://t.co/X8DBLOK21y — IVF = I 'm V ery un F ortunate???????? (@m_ivf) November 25, 2020

I'm really glad we're speaking about this. It's not easy to do: she didn't need to, but did. #Meghan https://t.co/Ui9OiDxroZ — Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) November 25, 2020

Neues Leben in den USA

Im März hatten sie sich offiziell aus der ersten Reihe des britischen Königshauses zurückgezogen. Inzwischen lebt die kleine Familie hauptsächlich in Meghans US-Heimat Kalifornien.