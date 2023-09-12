× Die 50 besten Hotels in Wien

Wien gilt als die Stadt der schönsten Hotels. Aber welches ist das beste? Wir wollen von Ihnen wissen, welches Wiener Hotel Ihr liebstes ist. Drei Monate darf gewählt werden – im Jänner gibt’s das große Ranking ...
Sacher: Klassiker mit viel Charme
Hotel mit Geschichte und Charme, gleich hinter der Oper - ganz neu renoviert. Mit Spa und Sachertorte. Philharmonikerstr. 4, 1010
Viennas Hotel with history and charme, behind the opera. Completely modernised, with the famous cake.
Do & Co: Modern am besten Platz
Das moderne Hotel im Haas-Haus, vis-a-vis vom Stefansdom mit dem legendären Restaurant. Stephansplatz 12, 1010
The top-modern hotel just in the middle of the city, opposite the Stephansdom with the legendary restaurant.
Park Hyatt: Das Luxus-Hotel Am Hof
Aus einer Bank wurde ein luxuriöses Palais-Hotel mit prachtvollem Foyer-Restaurant, bestem Spa samt Pool. Am Hof 2, 1010
Austrias biggest bank became the most luxurious hotel with a splendid restaurant in the Foyer and an impressive spa with a golden pool.
Hansen Kempinski: Bestseller bei Börse
Dieses Hotel ist wie eine Symphonie: Ein Palais mit luxuriösen Zimmern und Suiten, einem Top-Spa und Restaurants samt Wintergarten. Schottenring 24, 1010
This hotel is like a Symphonie: perfect composed rooms and suites, a top spa, and a leading restaurant.
Grand Hotel: Perfektes Service am Ring
Die lebende Legende unter Wiens Hotels neben der Oper mit dem Shopping-Eldorado Ringstraßen-Galerien. Kärntner Ring 9, 1010
A living legend out of the monarchy, perfect situated at the Ring beside the Opera, with a luxury shopping center and best restaurants.
Ritz Carlton: Der noble Newcomer
Wiens neuestes Luxus-Hotel – vier Palais am Ring – mit Top-Spa, Innen-Pool und dem schönsten Ausblick auf Wien von der Dachterrasse. Schubertring 5 - 7, 1010 ßß
Viennas latest international luxury hotel is composed of four palais, has a top-spa and the best rooftop-view.
Imperial: Das Prunk-Hotel des Kaisers
Das prunkvollste Hotel in Wien, Suiten wie in der Kaiserzeit und ein Café als Treffpunkt der Stadt. Kärntner Ring 16, 1010
The most prestigious and magnificent hotel in Vienna with suites looking like the times of the Emperor and a Café as Meeting point.
Bristol: Charmant-elegantes Opern-Hotel
Dieses Hotel liegt direkt neben der Oper, bequem und doch elegant mit den berühmtesten Bars der Stadt.Kärntner Ring 1, 1010
Just beside the Opera this hotel is cozy and elegant at the same time and has the most famous bars in Vienna´where the best deals are made.
Le Méridien: Chic & modern am Ring
Wiens Schickeria trifft sich hier – chic auch die Zimmer und Suiten. Robert Stolz Platz 1, 1010
This hotel is very chic and modern beside Burggarten.
Andaz: Ganz neu beim Belvedere
Zwischen Hauptbahnhof und Belvedere mit herrlichem Blick auf Wien. Arsenalstraße 10, 1100
Just between rail station and the famous Belvedere.
Sofitel: Der direkte Blick auf die City
Am Donaukanal mit Blick auf City und Steffl von jedem der modernen Zimmer. Praterstraße 1, 1020
Direct views of city and Steffl from every room.
Intercont:Business & Family am Park
Direkt am Stadtpark mit dem berühmten Eislaufplatz vor der Türe. Johannesgasse 28, 1030
Next to the famous Stadtpark and the Ice Skating rink.
25 Hours: Das kreativste Hotel in Wien
Ein Hotel wie ein Zirkus – immer ein Erlebnis mit der besten Dachterrasse Wiens und vielen trendigen Suiten Lerchenfelderstr. 1/3, 1070
A hotel like a circus – creative, colourful, surprising with trendy suites and rooms – and with the most beautiful roof terrace.
Arte: Kunstvoll bei der Stadthalle
Direkt neben der Stadthalle ist dieses Hotel nicht nur ideal gelegen, sondern auch günstig, chic, leger... Wurzbachgasse 17, 1150
Just beside the famous Stadthalle - with the biggest events -this hotel offers an ideal location, best prices, and a cool lifestyle...
König von Ungarn: Elegant in der City
Ein Juwel aus Kaiserzeiten, modern eingerichtet, direkt beim Stephansdom. Schulerstraße 10, 1010
A Jewel from the monarchy with modern Design.
Kaiserhof: Mit dem Kaiser im Namen
Im Stil der Jahrhundertwende, modern und familiär. Frankenberggasse 10, 1040
With the feeling of the turn of the century, modern adapted with family-flair.
Kaiserin Elisabeth: Mitten in der City
Ein Top-10-Hotel zu besten Preisen gleich beim Stephansplatz. Innenstadt pur. Weihburggasse 3, 1010
A Top-10-Hotel with best rates close to Stephansplatz.
Beethoven: Direkt am Naschmarkt
Das Boutique-Hotel am Naschmarkt mit Flair. Papagenogasse 6, 1060
The only Hotel at the lively Naschmarkt, a very chic Boutique-Hotel on 6 floors.
Hilton am Stadtpark: Die Top-Kette
Das Bestseller-Hotel direkt am Stadtpark, City-nahe Am Stadtpark 1, 1030
Leading Hotel chain, near the beautiful Stadtpark, only minutes to the city.
Rosewood: Neues Hotel der Stars
Wiens neues Luxushotel als Liebling der Stars. Petersplatz.
The new luxury hotel, loved by the visiting stars.
The Leo Grand: Neu mit dem Dots
Neu in historischem Haus mit Highlight DOTS.
New in historic Palais, with best restaurant DOTS.
Hotel am Konzerthaus: Kultur live
Direkt neben Wiens Musik-Tempeln und Stadtpark.
Just beside the Konzerthaus and the Stadtpark.
Hilton Danube: Direkt an der Donau
Einzigartiges Hotel an der Donau. Handelskai 269, 1020.
Very Romantic: The only hotel at the Danube river.
Hotel Boltzmann - ruhig und zentral
Perfekt für den Stadtbesuch – zu attraktiven Preisen. Boltzmanngasse 8, 1090.
Situated in the 9th District.
Die restlichen Hotels für Luxus, Standard oder Low Budget:
- Almanac Palais Vienna. Parkring 14/16, 1010
- Arcotel Kaiserwasser. Wagramer Straße 8, 1220
- Austria Classic Hotel. Praterstraße 72, 1020
- Austria Trend Europa. Kärntner Straße 18, 1010
- Boutique Hotel Das Tigra. Tiefer Graben 14-20, 1010
- Das Tyrol. Mariahilfer Straße 15, 1060
- Der Wilhelmshof. Kleine Stadtgutgasse 4, 1020
- Grand Ferdinand. Schubertring 10-12, 1010
- harry´s home. Handelskai 94-96, 1200
- Holiday Inn Vienna City. Margaretenstraße 53, 1050
- Hotel Altstadt Vienna. Kirchengasse 41, 1070
- Hotel am Stephansplatz. Stephansplatz 9, 1010
- Hotel & Palais Strudlhof. Strudlhofgasse 10, 1090
- Hotel Motto. Mariahilfer Straße 71A, 1060
- Melia. Donau-City-Straße 7, 1220
- NH Wien Belvedere. Rennweg 12A, 1030
- Novotel. Aspernbrücke 1, 1020
- O11 Boutique Hotel. Opernring 11, 1010
- Palais Coburg Residenz. Coburgbastei 4, 1010
- Parkhotel Schönbrunn. Hietzinger Hauptstr. 10, 1130
- Radisson Blu Style. Herrengasse 12, 1010
- Sans Souci. Burggasse 2, 1070
- Steigenberger Herrenhof. Herrengasse 10, 1010
- Superbude. Perspektivstraße 8, 1020
- The Amauris. Kärntner Ring 8, 1010
- The Guesthouse. Führichgasse 10, 1010