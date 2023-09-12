× Die 50 besten Hotels in Wien

Wien gilt als die Stadt der schönsten Hotels. Aber welches ist das beste? Wir wollen von Ihnen wissen, welches Wiener Hotel Ihr liebstes ist. Drei Monate darf gewählt werden – im Jänner gibt’s das große Ranking ...

Sacher: Klassiker mit viel Charme

Hotel mit Geschichte und Charme, gleich hinter der Oper - ganz neu renoviert. Mit Spa und Sachertorte. Philharmonikerstr. 4, 1010

Viennas Hotel with history and charme, behind the opera. Completely modernised, with the famous cake.

Do & Co: Modern am besten Platz

Das moderne Hotel im Haas-Haus, vis-a-vis vom Stefansdom mit dem legendären Restaurant. Stephansplatz 12, 1010

The top-modern hotel just in the middle of the city, opposite the Stephansdom with the legendary restaurant.

© Do&Co ×

Park Hyatt: Das Luxus-Hotel Am Hof

Aus einer Bank wurde ein luxuriöses Palais-Hotel mit prachtvollem Foyer-Restaurant, bestem Spa samt Pool. Am Hof 2, 1010

Austrias biggest bank became the most luxurious hotel with a splendid restaurant in the Foyer and an impressive spa with a golden pool.

Hansen Kempinski: Bestseller bei Börse

Dieses Hotel ist wie eine Symphonie: Ein Palais mit luxuriösen Zimmern und Suiten, einem Top-Spa und Restaurants samt Wintergarten. Schottenring 24, 1010

This hotel is like a Symphonie: perfect composed rooms and suites, a top spa, and a leading restaurant.



Grand Hotel: Perfektes Service am Ring

Die lebende Legende unter Wiens Hotels neben der Oper mit dem Shopping-Eldorado Ringstraßen-Galerien. Kärntner Ring 9, 1010

A living legend out of the monarchy, perfect situated at the Ring beside the Opera, with a luxury shopping center and best restaurants.

© Grand Hotel Wien ×

Ritz Carlton: Der noble Newcomer

Wiens neuestes Luxus-Hotel – vier Palais am Ring – mit Top-Spa, Innen-Pool und dem schönsten Ausblick auf Wien von der Dachterrasse. Schubertring 5 - 7, 1010 ßß

Viennas latest international luxury hotel is composed of four palais, has a top-spa and the best rooftop-view.



Imperial: Das Prunk-Hotel des Kaisers

Das prunkvollste Hotel in Wien, Suiten wie in der Kaiserzeit und ein Café als Treffpunkt der Stadt. Kärntner Ring 16, 1010

The most prestigious and magnificent hotel in Vienna with suites looking like the times of the Emperor and a Café as Meeting point.

Bristol: Charmant-elegantes Opern-Hotel

Dieses Hotel liegt direkt neben der Oper, bequem und doch elegant mit den berühmtesten Bars der Stadt.Kärntner Ring 1, 1010

Just beside the Opera this hotel is cozy and elegant at the same time and has the most famous bars in Vienna´where the best deals are made.

© Bristol Wien ×

Le Méridien: Chic & modern am Ring

Wiens Schickeria trifft sich hier – chic auch die Zimmer und Suiten. Robert Stolz Platz 1, 1010

This hotel is very chic and modern beside Burggarten.

Andaz: Ganz neu beim Belvedere

Zwischen Hauptbahnhof und Belvedere mit herrlichem Blick auf Wien. Arsenalstraße 10, 1100

Just between rail station and the famous Belvedere.

Sofitel: Der direkte Blick auf die City

Am Donaukanal mit Blick auf City und Steffl von jedem der modernen Zimmer. Praterstraße 1, 1020

Direct views of city and Steffl from every room.



Intercont:Business & Family am Park

Direkt am Stadtpark mit dem berühmten Eislaufplatz vor der Türe. Johannesgasse 28, 1030

Next to the famous Stadtpark and the Ice Skating rink.



25 Hours: Das kreativste Hotel in Wien

Ein Hotel wie ein Zirkus – immer ein Erlebnis mit der besten Dachterrasse Wiens und vielen trendigen Suiten Lerchenfelderstr. 1/3, 1070

A hotel like a circus – creative, colourful, surprising with trendy suites and rooms – and with the most beautiful roof terrace.

© 25 Hours Hotel ×

Arte: Kunstvoll bei der Stadthalle

Direkt neben der Stadthalle ist dieses Hotel nicht nur ideal gelegen, sondern auch günstig, chic, leger... Wurzbachgasse 17, 1150

Just beside the famous Stadthalle - with the biggest events -this hotel offers an ideal location, best prices, and a cool lifestyle...

König von Ungarn: Elegant in der City

Ein Juwel aus Kaiserzeiten, modern eingerichtet, direkt beim Stephansdom. Schulerstraße 10, 1010

A Jewel from the monarchy with modern Design.



Kaiserhof: Mit dem Kaiser im Namen

Im Stil der Jahrhundertwende, modern und familiär. Frankenberggasse 10, 1040

With the feeling of the turn of the century, modern adapted with family-flair.

© Kaiserhof ×

Kaiserin Elisabeth: Mitten in der City

Ein Top-10-Hotel zu besten Preisen gleich beim Stephansplatz. Innenstadt pur. Weihburggasse 3, 1010

A Top-10-Hotel with best rates close to Stephansplatz.



Beethoven: Direkt am Naschmarkt

Das Boutique-Hotel am Naschmarkt mit Flair. Papagenogasse 6, 1060

The only Hotel at the lively Naschmarkt, a very chic Boutique-Hotel on 6 floors.

Hilton am Stadtpark: Die Top-Kette

Das Bestseller-Hotel direkt am Stadtpark, City-nahe Am Stadtpark 1, 1030

Leading Hotel chain, near the beautiful Stadtpark, only minutes to the city.

Rosewood: Neues Hotel der Stars

Wiens neues Luxushotel als Liebling der Stars. Petersplatz.

The new luxury hotel, loved by the visiting stars.

© Rosewood Wien ×

The Leo Grand: Neu mit dem Dots

Neu in historischem Haus mit Highlight DOTS.

New in historic Palais, with best restaurant DOTS.

Hotel am Konzerthaus: Kultur live

Direkt neben Wiens Musik-Tempeln und Stadtpark.

Just beside the Konzerthaus and the Stadtpark.

Hilton Danube: Direkt an der Donau

Einzigartiges Hotel an der Donau. Handelskai 269, 1020.

Very Romantic: The only hotel at the Danube river.



Hotel Boltzmann - ruhig und zentral

Perfekt für den Stadtbesuch – zu attraktiven Preisen. Boltzmanngasse 8, 1090.

Situated in the 9th District.



Die restlichen Hotels für Luxus, Standard oder Low Budget: