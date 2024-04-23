Die besten Wanderwege in Wien

Die bestens beschilderten Wiener Stadtwanderwege führen durch das urbane und ländliche Wien – erreichbar mit Öffis.The best Viennese city-hiking-trails lead through urban and rural Vienna – accessible by public transport.

Von Nussdorf auf den Kahlenberg

Der abwechslungsreiche Stadtwanderweg Nr. 1 führt von Nussdorf durch die Weingärten hinauf auf den Kahlenberg mit Aussichtsterrasse.

Genießen Sie den traumhaften Blick auf die Stadt.

The varied city hiking trail no. 1 leads from Nussdorf through the vineyards up to the Kahlenberg with its viewing terrace.

Enjoy the marvellous view of the city.

Von Sievering auf den Hermannskogel

Auf dem Stadtwanderweg 2 erreicht man die höchste Erhebung Wiens, den Hermannskogel (544 Meter).

Eine durchaus anspruchsvolle Wanderung.

On the city hiking trail 2, you reach the highest point in Vienna, the Hermannskogel (544 metres).

A thoroughly challenging hike



© Inet ×

Jubiläumswarte

Der Stadtwanderweg 4 führt auf den Gallitzinberg mit der Jubiläumswarte, ein 31 m hoher Aussichtsturm.

City hiking trail 4 leads to the Gallitzinberg with the Jubiläumswarte, a 31 metre high viewing tower.



© Inet ×

Von Neuwaldegg auf das Hameau

Der Stadtwanderweg 3 lädt zu einem Spaziergang im Wienerwald mit vielen Einkehrmöglichkeiten.

The city hiking trail 3 invites you to take a walk in the Vienna Woods with plenty of places to stop for refreshments.



© Hersteller ×

Auf den Bisamberg

Zahlreiche Wege durch Kellergassen und Weingärten führen hinauf auf den Bisamberg und den Aussichtspunkt Elisabethhöhe.

Numerous paths through cellar lanes and vineyards lead up to the Bisamberg and the Elisabethhöhe vantage point.



© meine_wanderwege.at ×

Im Maurer Wald

Am südwestlichen Stadtrand liegt das bewaldete Ausflugsziel mit dem Freiluftplanetarium Sternengarten.

The wooded excursion destination with the Sternengarten planetarium is located on the south-western outskirts of the city.



© Hersteller ×

Am Laaer Berg

Einerseits findet man hier den Kurpark Oberlaa und andererseits führt der Stadtwanderweg 7 um den Laaer Berg.

On the one hand there is the Oberlaa spa gardens and on the other hand the city hiking trail 7 leads around the Laaer Berg.



© Hersteller ×

Auf die Sophienalpe

Am Stadtwanderweg 8 wandert man in unberührter Natur zum geschichtsträchtigen Ausflugslokal.

The city hiking trail 8 takes you through unspoilt nature to the popular and historic excursion destination.



© Wikimedia ×

Durch die Praterauen

Ein lohnender Spaziergang am Stadtwanderweg 9 – führt durch das große Erholungsgebiet Prater bis in die Freudenau.

A rewarding walk – along the city hiking trail 9 – leads through the large Prater ­recreational area to the Freudenau.



© meine_wanderwege.at ×

Am Leopoldsberg

Eine Besonderheit dieses Stadtwanderweges 1a ist der Nasenweg mit wechselnden Ausblicken auf die Donau.

A special feature of the city hiking trail 1a is the Nasenweg with changing views of the Danube.



© Presse Wien ×

Durch Ottakring

Der Stadtwanderweg 4a ist als Rundweg angelegt und führt über den Wilhelminenberg mit traumhaftem Blick auf die Stadt.

The city hiking trail 4a is designed as a circular route and leads over the Wilhelminenberg with a marvellous view of the city.









