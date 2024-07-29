Alles zu oe24VIP
© getty

Mega-Regen

Hier geht der Nordkorea-Diktator baden

29.07.24, 23:39
Teilen

Hier geht Nordkorea-Diktator Kim Jong-un (40) beinahe baden. 

In Nordkorea herrscht Mega-Regen. Das wird auch für den Diktator zum Problem. 

Gar nicht erfreut

Er ist mega-sauer, weil er in seinem Jepp so gut wie nicht weiterkommt. 

Das sind die besten Bilder im Netz, wie der Nordkorea-Diktator baden geht: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hintergrund der Regenmassen ist: Nach dem Taifun „Gaemi“ sind in weiten Teilen Asiens heftige Regenfälle niedergegangen – besonders auf Taiwan und den Philippinen. Ob in Nordkorea auch Ernten vernichtet wurden, wurde zunächst nicht gemeldet. In Nordkorea sind laut UN etwa 40 Prozent der Menschen unterernährt und auf Hilfe angewiesen.

