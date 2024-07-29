Hier geht der Nordkorea-Diktator baden

Hier geht Nordkorea-Diktator Kim Jong-un (40) beinahe baden.

In Nordkorea herrscht Mega-Regen. Das wird auch für den Diktator zum Problem.

Gar nicht erfreut

Er ist mega-sauer, weil er in seinem Jepp so gut wie nicht weiterkommt.

Das sind die besten Bilder im Netz, wie der Nordkorea-Diktator baden geht:

Pretty remarkable pictures from North Korean state media on the current flooding in the country. Kim Jong Un a car with water flowing up over the tires is meant to show (and does so quite effectively imo) that he's not afraid to put himself at risk together with the people. pic.twitter.com/F6VBo4cbpo — Benjamin Silberstein 벤자민 실버스타인 (@benjaminkatzeff) July 29, 2024

Kim Jong Un surveying flooding in North Korea in a Lexus LX600, a typical SUV available to any hard-working comrade. pic.twitter.com/3g7pDJpnJ0 — Phil Huff (@FrontSeatPhil) July 29, 2024

Kim Jong Un is personally supervising the evacuation of residents from areas affected by the floods. pic.twitter.com/S2tFilhs3d — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) July 29, 2024

North Korea releases photos of Kim Jong Un visiting flood-hit areas in the northwest of the country. More than 5,000 people that were reportedly isolated have been rescued, according to state media. pic.twitter.com/NpP30jH87X — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) July 29, 2024

Hintergrund der Regenmassen ist: Nach dem Taifun „Gaemi“ sind in weiten Teilen Asiens heftige Regenfälle niedergegangen – besonders auf Taiwan und den Philippinen. Ob in Nordkorea auch Ernten vernichtet wurden, wurde zunächst nicht gemeldet. In Nordkorea sind laut UN etwa 40 Prozent der Menschen unterernährt und auf Hilfe angewiesen.